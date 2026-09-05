Fake Springbok and other merchandise worth R1.5m seized in Joburg ahead of All Blacks clash

The raid netted embossing machines, silkscreen plates, counterfeit labels and other equipment believed to be used in the production of fake goods.

As the Springboks take on the All Black third test, law enforcement agencies have seized counterfeit sports merchandise and manufacturing equipment valued at more than R1.5 million during a takedown operation in the Johannesburg CBD, just days before the Springboks’ highly anticipated Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence, the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit led a multi‑disciplinary operation that uncovered more than 1 700 counterfeit sports apparel and footwear items, including Springboks‑branded merchandise.

Raid

The raid also netted embossing machines, silkscreen plates, counterfeit labels and other equipment believed to be used in the production and distribution of fake goods.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Van Wyk said the timing of the seizure was critical.

“With South Africans preparing for the Springboks’ encounter against New Zealand, demand for team‑branded merchandise is high. Criminals exploit this passion by flooding the market with counterfeit goods.

“This operation sends a clear message that we will not allow illicit networks to profit at the expense of consumers and legitimate businesses,” she said.

Picture: Saps

Authorities

The operation involved members of the Gauteng Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, Public Order Policing (POP), the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the SARS Customs Division, and brand protection representatives.

Several search‑and‑seizure warrants were executed at the storage facility, leading to the discovery of the counterfeit stockpile.

Picture: Saps

Counterfeit goods

Van Wyk stressed the broader impact of counterfeit trade.

“Counterfeit goods undermine the economy, damage brand integrity and often pose safety risks to consumers. We urge the public to remain vigilant and to purchase sports merchandise only from authorised retailers.”

The Saps confirmed that the crackdown forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in counterfeit and illicit goods.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected counterfeit activity to the relevant authorities.

The investigation is continuing