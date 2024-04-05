Taxi war: Drivers and owners should be given conflict management training, says MEC

The Gauteng Depart of of Roads and Transport plans to ensure that the taxi industry becomes gun free

MEC for Transport in Gauteng Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says she is concerned about the use of firearms in the taxi industry.

Fights over routes and tension between associations have seen violence and killings in the province in recent weeks.

In an interview with The Citizen, Diale-Tlabela said she had been involved in processes to disarm the taxi industry and stop taxi violence in several areas, including Soweto.

Diale-Tlabela said she was considering launching a programme where taxi drivers and bosses would be trained in conflict management to avoid killing one another.

“It is very challenging as a young female MEC to deal with these issues, but the challenge is that the industry has been dealing with issues of conflict and they believe that killing each other is the solution.”

She said in most instances the taxi industry would employ security personnel called squads who would carry guns. The role of these squads is not clear, but there have been complaints from some commuters on social media about being harassed by them.

“These individuals parade guns in taxi ranks, leading to conflict. We do not know who these people are.”

There are plans to collect data from the taxi industry about the drivers, owners, and taxis used. The information would help law enforcement and compliance.

“It is difficult to arrest someone when there is someone killed. We would like to know who is in the business but this is difficult because they refuse to give that information.”

E-hailing threat

Diale-Tlabela said the taxi industry was starting to modernize because it fears losing customers to e-hailing services.

Meanwhile, Diale-Tlabela said the Gauteng government had great plans to ensure that public transport in the province works efficiently and safely.

“We are speaking on an integrated transport system in the province where you can use one ticket for a bus, a taxi and a train. There is a model that we have piloted with the Gautrain. It shows us that if we collaborate, we can feed into one another,” she said.