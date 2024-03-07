Two people shot dead in suspected Ekurhuleni taxi violence before strike comes to an end

The two deceased, members of the local taxi association, were inside their car when they were shot, seemingly due to taxi violence.

The police are looking for an unknown number of suspects after two people were shot and killed in Germiston on Thursday morning in suspected taxi violence.

The East Rand in Gauteng suffered major traffic delays as a taxi strike unfolded. Several areas, including Alberton, Daveyton, Tembisa, Ivory Park, Vosloorus, Germiston, and Benoni, were affected, while the highway was also backed up for much of the day.

Members of the local taxi association

“It is reported that the victims were inside the car when they were shot,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be related to taxi violence. Both deceased are said to be members of the local taxi association.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.”

The Gauteng Department of Transport however, told EWN it cannot link these killings with the taxi strike yet.

Taxi operations

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa confirmed the taxi strike, which erupted on Thursday morning, caused disruptions within the City of Ekurhuleni.

“Police officials have been deployed to monitor the situation across the three regions of the city. It is unclear what the cause for the strike is, but investigations are underway.”

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) confirmed that taxi operators affiliated with them were on strike, but all taxi operations would resume on Friday morning.

“Santaco Ekurhuleni wishes to apologise again to all commuters who were left stranded today,” the council tweeted.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.