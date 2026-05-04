Taxi fares increase in Gauteng and Western Cape this week: Here are the new prices

Here's how much a taxi from Pretoria, Midrand, Germiston and surrounding areas will cost you.

Taxi fares are set to increase in the Western Cape and Gauteng from Monday, 4 May, following a recent increase in fuel prices that has placed a severe strain on the sector.

According to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and its affiliated associations, the intention to implement fare increases was communicated as early as 1 April 2026, following the fuel price spike.

“This decision followed a period of significant increases in input costs, most notably diesel, which is the primary fuel used by most minibus taxis,” said Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Phala.

Fuel price hikes squeeze taxi industry

The National Taxi Alliance spokesperson, Theo Malele, said the recent fuel price increase has put the minibus taxi industry in a tight spot. He appealed to passengers to be understanding when the increase is implemented.

“Having looked at the numbers, we are looking at somewhere around R6 per passenger per trip,” he said.

Fuel prices have risen to record levels, with wholesale diesel increasing by more than R7 per litre.

Specifically, 0.05% sulphur diesel increased by R7.37 per litre, while 0.005% sulphur diesel rose by R7.51 per litre. These increases have placed considerable pressure on taxi operators, affecting the sustainability of the industry.

Notice in advance

According to Phala, taxi associations across the country undertook to provide advance notice of the fare adjustments, ranging from two weeks to one month prior to implementation, to mitigate the impact on commuters.

“This was intended to give commuters sufficient time to prepare for the changes,” said Phala.

She noted that, amid fare adjustments, local trips are generally increasing by between R2 and R6, while long-distance routes have seen increases ranging from R10 to R30.

Phala said adjustments have been carefully considered to balance the need for operational viability with the affordability constraints faced by commuters.

“We recognise that any increase in transport costs places an additional burden on commuters, many of whom rely on the taxi industry as their primary mode of transport,” she said.

Western Cape and Gauteng taxi fare increases

According to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, taxi fares in the Western Cape are expected to increase by R5 to R6.

Despite earlier indications that Johannesburg routes would not be affected, the Ivory Park Taxi Association (IPTA) has confirmed that fares in Johannesburg will also increase by R3.

Joburg routes:

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Joburg – R28

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Joburg – R28

Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Johannesburg – R28

Winnie Mandela to Johannesburg – R28

Tswelopele to Johannesburg – R28

Clayville to Johannesburg – R28

Mayibuye to Johannesburg – R28

Kanana Ext. 4 & 5 to Johannesburg – R28

Irene to Johannesburg – R33

Rosebank routes:

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Rosebank – R27

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Rosebank – R27

Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Rosebank – R27

Germiston routes:

Winnie Mandela to Germiston – R28

Ivory Park 2 to Germiston – R28

Ivory Park 3 to Germiston – R28

Kanana 4 & 5 to Germiston – R28

Kaalfontein to Germiston – R28

Midrand to Germiston – R28

Limbro Park routes:

Winnie Mandela to Limbro Park – R24

Ivory Park 2 to Limbro Park – R24

Ivory Park 3 to Limbro Park – R24

Kanana 4 & 5 to Limbro Park – R24

Kaalfontein to Limbro Park – R24

Eastgate routes:

Ivory Park 2 to Eastgate – R26

Ivory Park 3 to Eastgate – R26

Kanana 4 & 5 to Eastgate – R26

Kaalfontein to Eastgate – R26

Commuters should budget accordingly

The standard R3 price increase per trip for commuters is linked to rising fuel costs and operational expenses affecting taxi associations across Midrand, Ivory Park and Thembisa.

Commuters are advised to note the new prices and budget accordingly from Monday onwards.

IPTA has also announced updated taxi fares for the Germiston, Eastgate and Limbro Park routes.

Fare prices in Midrand

Midrand and Pretoria routes are priced as follows:

Ivory Park Ext 2, 4 ,5 and Kaalfontein to Waterfall – R21

Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Kyalami – R23

Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Midrand – R18

Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Vorna Valley – R21

Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Noordwyk – R21

Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Vodaworld – R21

Winnie Mandela to Waterfall – R23

Winnie Mandela to Kyalami – R24

Winnie Mandela to Midrand – R19

Tswelopele to Midrand – R19

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Midrand – R19

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Kyalami – R24

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Noordwyk – R22

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Vorna Valley – R22

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Vodaworld – R22

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Waterfall – R22

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Sunderland Ridge – R28

Mayibuye to Midrand – R18

Swazi-Inn to Midrand – R19

Ematsheni to Midrand – R18

Ivory Park to Forest Hill – R27

Ivory Park to Olieven – R27

Ivory Park Ext. 2,4, 5 to Attridgeville – R31

Surrounding areas

Routes to Randburg and Fourways:

Winnie Mandela to Randburg – R28

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Randburg – R28

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Randburg – R28

Klipfontein to Randburg – R28

Kaalfontein & Ext 45 to Randburg – R28

Mayibuye to Randburg – R28

Midrand to Randburg – R28

Winnie Mandela to Fourways – R27

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Fourways – R27

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Fourways – R27

Klipfontein to Fourways – R27

Kaalfontein & Ext 45 to Fourways – R27

Mayibuye to Fourways – R27

Midrand to Fourways – R27

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Honeydew – R31

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Honeydew – R31

Midrand to Honeydew – R30

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Cosmo City – R31

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Cosmo City – R31

Midrand to Cosmo City – R30

Kempton Park to Diepsloot – R35

Prices increase due to a wider trend

These taxi price updates form part of a wider trend among taxi associations in Midrand, Thembisa and surrounding areas, where fare hikes have been implemented to keep pace with rising fuel and maintenance costs.

Pretoria and Centurion routes

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Pretoria – R26

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Pretoria – R26

Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Pretoria – R26

Swazi Inn to Pretoria – R26

Kanana Ext. 4,5 & Mayibuye to Pretoria – R26

Klipfontein to Pretoria to R26

Winnie Mandela & Tswelopele to Pretoria – R26

Phumulani Mall to Pretoria – R26

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Menlyn – R31

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Menlyn – R31

Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Menlyn – R31

Swazi Inn to Menlyn R31

Ivory Park 2 to Centurion Mall – R24

Ivory Park 3 to Centurion Mall – R24

Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Centurion Mall – R24

Swazi Inn to Centurion Mall – R24

Kanana Ext. 4/5 & Mayibuye to Centurion Mall – R24

Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Shoprite – R22

Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Shoprite – R22

Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Shoprite – R22

Swazi Inn to Shoprite – R22