Three arrested after taxi boss killed in Rustenburg

The taxi boss was shot while sitting in his vehicle at the taxi rank

Three people have been arrested after a taxi boss was killed at the Rustenburg Taxi Rank.

Taxi boss shot multiple times

Police on Saturday said that the 48-year-old taxi boss was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle. He was talking to two other people in his car when the shooting occurred.

The police did not name the murdered taxi boss.

Suspects arrested

The suspects were caught after a member of the police’s mounted unit was working nearby and saw two suspects fleeing after the shots were fired. The police officer saw the suspects get into a white Suzuki car, which was waiting for them.

“The suspects drove off with the vehicle, but were intercepted and arrested at the corner of Oliver Tambo and Bosch Streets in Rustenburg by mounted unit members, who were coordinated by their observant colleague,” the police said.

The three suspects, aged 28, 21 and 21, were then arrested and two pistols with ammunition were seized.

Police said the two other people in the car with the taxi owner were not injured in the shooting.

The three suspects are expected to appear before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.