Transport Indaba: Here’s KZN’s plan to fix its roads

KZN occupies a strategically significant position within the country's transport and logistics network.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma says the province’s transport sector is facing mounting challenges, including deteriorating roads, maintenance backlogs, capacity constraints and the growing threat of climate-related damage to infrastructure.

He announced that the province will host its first-ever Transport Indaba on 1 and 2 October.

Pressures on KZN transport system

The event will be hosted during Transport Month and will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, forming part of the Ten Point Plan implementation that was discussed during the budget speech last week.

KZN occupies a strategically significant position within the country’s transport and logistics network, serving as a key economic gateway through the Port of Durban, major freight corridors, and an extensive provincial road network that supports trade, tourism and rural accessibility.

Duma noted that this positioning places considerable demand on the province’s transport infrastructure, which requires continuous investment, maintenance and optimisation to sustain economic performance.

Strategies for improvement

The pressures faced in the transport industry are further compounded by rapid urbanisation, rising freight volumes and the need to modernise public transport operations.

The Indaba aims to interrogate current issues, explore innovative solutions, strengthen institutional coordination and align infrastructure investment priorities with provincial and national development objectives across the road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors.

Discussions will also focus on strategies to support trade, logistics, industrial growth, the energy transition and climate resilience.

Indaba discussions

Duma added that the platform is further intended to strengthen institutional coordination, promote policy coherence and unlock opportunities for collaboration and investment within the transport sector.

Through structured engagements and thematic discussions, the Indaba aims to help shape a more resilient, efficient and sustainable transport system that supports long-term economic development and improved service delivery across the province.