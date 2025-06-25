Orbit fly past City to seal Betway Premiership spot

Letsie Koapeng's goal is enough to send the North West side into dreamland.

Letsie Koapeng (centre) scored the goal that took Orbit FC to the Betway Premiership. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orbit College will play in the Betway Premiership for the first time next season after sealing victory in the play-offs on Wednesday with a 1-0 win at home to Cape Town City.

ALSO READ: Chiefs sign new midfielder Chislett – reports

Experienced striker Letsie Koapeng got the all important goal in front of a healthy crowd at Olympia Park in Rustenburg. The result means Orbit have an unassailable six point lead in the play-off standings.

North West are back!

Orbit’s promotion also puts a team from the North West in the Premiership for the first time since Platinum Stars were relegated in 2018.

Cape Town City, meanwhile, suffer the ignominy of relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship. For a side that had never previously finished outside the top eight since being formed in 2016, this season has been an unmitigated disaster.

A dull first half saw Orbit create most of the opportunities without really troubling Cape Town City goalkeeper Darren Keet.

A shot from Gomolemo Khoto was superbly blocked by City defender Nathan Fasika, while Koapeng’s shot was comfortably stopped by Keet.

At the other end, Haashim Domingo’s effort was easily gathered by Lesotho and Orbit goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane

The game livened up after the break, and City came close in the 46th minute. Jayden Rhodes found Prins Tijueza inside the box, but the Namibian, under pressure from Moerane, couldn’t hit the target.

ALSO READ: Chelsea sign SA youngster Schaper

Orbit strike

And City were made to pay as Orbit struck in the 48th minute, Khoto gathered the ball on the right and easily beat Thamsanqa Mkhize. His low cross found Koapeng, who drilled a finish past Keet.

City brought on young talent Emile Witbooi as they searched for an equaliser.

Domingo had another good chance in the 63rd minute but he blazed over the bar from inside the area.

And the game was up for City as Mkhize headed over the bar in stoppage time, sparking scenes of wild celebration in Rustenburg.