10 people killed as bus travelling from Zimbabwe overturns in Limpopo

The injured travellers have been taken to medical facilities in Makhado.

The accident scene at 3 Miles on the N1 near Makhado has been cleared. Picture: iStock

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has confirmed the deaths of 10 passengers in a recent bus accident.

According to spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene, the accident occurred at 3 Miles on the N1 near Makhado, just before midnight on Tuesday.

The bus was en route to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.

All the deceased − five men and five women − are reportedly foreign nationals.

“According to reports, the bus drove over a roundabout (the last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane) at high speed. It lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers,” said Chuene.

“The bus driver is reportedly new to the job and not familiar with the surroundings.”

The scene has been cleared, and the injured passengers have been taken to various hospitals in Makhado.

Limpopo transport MEC Violet Mathye has sent condolences to the families of the deceased. Mathye further urged motorists to be alert and drive with caution at all times.

Limpopo on high alert

The province is on high alert this week ahead of the Zion Christian Church’s (ZCC) first conference in four years at Moria City, located outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

The church first closed its doors in 2020 during the initial lockdown due to Covid.

On Wednesday, ZCC spokesperson Moruti Moatshe Ngoepe announced that the Moria conferences would gradually resume.

The first Moria conference in four years will be for the 2024/25 consecration of the new year. It will be held from Friday, 30 August to Sunday, 1 September 2024.

Warning to motorists

The department expects the planned religious gatherings to increase traffic volumes toward Limpopo.

“In light of this, we urge all members of the public who will be attending these gatherings to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the roads.

“We recommend that they contact our nearest traffic stations to check their buses before embarking on their journey,” Chuene previously told The Citizen.

Chuene said law enforcement officers will be deployed on all major provincial routes to manage the flow of traffic in Limpopo and ensure compliance with road safety regulations.

The department has advised motorists to plan their trips ahead of time, rest if tired, and be mindful of other road users.

“Our message is clear: Obey the rules of the road to Arrive Alive,” said Chuene.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all road users. We will do everything in our power to prevent accidents and fatalities on our roads.”