‘I hold the law in high regard’– Terry Pheto to cooperate with authorities

Actress Terry Pheto has denied any involvement in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation into alleged property fraud related to National Lotteries Commission.

Last Friday, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the High Court of South Africa to freeze assets estimated at R25 million, with one of the implicated parties being Pheto.

Because of the implication, Pheto has been prohibited from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating, or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable and movable properties.

Pheto denies NLC involement

Responding to The Citizen on the allegations, Pheto said: “I am dismayed to discover I am the subject of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into allegations of fraud relating to funding by the National Lotteries Commission.

“I deny any involvement in the alleged scheme that has been reported on.

“I also had no prior knowledge of an application to obtain a preservation order against me and have had no sight of this order. I hold the law in high regard and will cooperate fully with this investigation in an open and transparent manner.

“This is a difficult time for me and I would like to thank my supporters for their unwavering messages of encouragement.”

Others implicated in the SIU’s investigation into the NLC

The High Court order, which was granted on 4 November 2022, prohibits and restrains:

Moitheri Pheto (Terry Pheto)

Lesley Ramulifho

Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba

Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe

AO Residence Trust represented by Mashudu Shandukani

Rasemate Family Trust represented by Rebotile Malomane

Mojakgomo Family Trust represented Thabang Charlotte Mampane,

Unbrand properties represented by Sthembiso Jim Skosana,

Just Cuban Trust represented by Botshelo Cornelius Moloto

SIU has found that the acquisition of the properties was allegedly funded by the Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) with money they had received, under the auspices of grant funding, from the NLC.

“The luxury properties, therefore, constitute proceeds of unlawful activities hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the application for final forfeiture,” said the SIU on Friday.

