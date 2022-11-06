Daily news update: Terry Pheto assets frozen, crazy KZN weather, 12 killed in separate shootings

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

After The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Friday obtained a preservation order from the High Court of South Africa to freeze assets estimated at R25 million, one of the implicated parties is actress Terry Pheto.

Netcitizens were in disbelief when the SIU confirmed Pheto may have been one of the beneficiaries in property fraud, as the SIU investigates the affairs of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Moitheri Pheto, the real name Terry Pheto was listed amongst nine others who have been prohibited from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating, or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable and movable properties.

Photo for illustration: iStock

Six people were shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning in an alleged drug den in New Brighton, Eastern Cape.

According to police, three men and three women were killed.

Neighbours heard gunshots and went to check on the deceased and found the door open.

“They found four people, one female and three males, lying in the lounge. Another female was found in the kitchen and one in the bedroom.

Photo: iStock

At least six people have been shot and killed and another wounded at an informal settlement in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.

It understood the group of seven men where in a room within the informal settlement on Friday when unknown suspects entered the dwelling and opened fire on them.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they are investigating the shooting.

KZN weather: ‘Tornado-like’ storm and tremor felt hours apart [PICS, VIDEO]

A freak storm swept through Dundee and Glencoe on Saturday. Photo: Northern Natal Courier

The start to the weekend proved to be a strange and unpredictable one, after a freak storm and a tremor occurred in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal in the space of a few hours.

A storm described as “tornado-like” ripped through parts of the province on Saturday morning, leaving a trail of destruction.

Reportedly only 20 minutes long, intense wind and rain at around 11am brought down a number of trees in Dundee and Glencoe, Northern Natal Courier reports.

A few hours away, the Zululand region was rocked by a “seismic-like” event after a tremor was felt on Saturday afternoon, Zululand Observer reports.

Dr Malinga is seen in a McClaren. Picture: Screengrab

Fans of Dr Malinga were left wondering if the high-kicking artist had brought himself a multi-million rand supercar, a McClaren.

Malinga posted a video on his social media accounts seated in a red McClaren, excitedly showing off the car’s exterior.

The musician was promoting his new song, “Ngiyabonga Nkosi” (Thank you, God).

However, he hasn’t categorically said he owns it. Surprised he was trending on Twitter on Saturday, he tweeted: “Hebana I’m trending.”

A general view of Eskom Kendal Power Station is seen in Mpumalanga, on September 29, 2022. SA must shake its reliance on coal. (Photo: Luca Sola / AFP)

South Africa needs much more money to green its economy than what rich nations have promised so far, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday, ahead of a key global climate summit.

Ramaphosa is due to travel to Egypt in the coming days to attend the COP27 meeting, where funding for Africa’s green transition is likely to be a flashpoint.

Last year, South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised economy, secured $8.5 billion in loans and grants from a group of rich countries.

Orlando Pirates players celebrating Monnapule Saleng’s goal. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Jose Riveiro won his first title for Orlando Pirates, thanks to a brilliant free-kick by Monnapule Saleng, as the Buccaneers beat AmaZulu FC 1-0 to lift the MTN8 title in front of a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

The win gave the Buccaneers R8 million-worth of reasons to put behind them their defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last weekend at the Orlando Stadium.

It was an intense game between the two clubs, fit for a first tournament of the season.