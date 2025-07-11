Tetelestai Recovery Centre founder denies abuse claims

As shocking claims continue to emerge, TRC founder Donovan de Klerk insists the rehab centre is run ethically.

Donovan de Klerk, the owner of Tetelestai Recovery Centre (TRC) in Winklespruit, KwaZulu-Natal, has denied all allegations against TRC through his attorney, Wesley Rogers.

He said De Klerk had taken out a protection order against Brad Nathanson, adding the private investigator’s probe into TRC was compromising the police investigation.

Alleged witness manipulation and media motives

Rogers also alleged witnesses’ statements about the conditions at TRC were curated by Nathanson through “incentives”.

Nathanson denied this but confirmed his intention to shut TRC down because of the raft of allegations against De Klerk.

A former patient who did not want to be identified, described a culture of fear, where monitors provoked residents into violence, then used it as justification for punishment or detention.

Rogers said De Klerk denied this. Through Rogers, De Klerk denied all allegations levelled against him and his colleagues.

“Fights have occurred among patients, but staff are not involved. Violence leads to warnings or expulsion,” Rogers said.

Consultants‘ qualifications and de Klerk‘s background

Rogers provided The Citizen with a raft of qualifications of consulting medical practitioners; a councillor registered at the Health Professions Council and an undergraduate psychologist as well as a sole nurse.

De Klerk, himself a recovered addict, launched Tetelestai five-and-a-half years ago armed with a degree in accounting.

He previously worked as general manager at other rehabs and completed online courses in addiction counselling.

This, Rogers said, qualified De Klerk to run the operation. Rogers questioned why people approached the media and not the authorities.

Through his attorney, De Klerk denied any affairs and impropriety by TRC.

Sexual misconduct and overcrowding allegations addressed

A social worker, who counselled a former patient, neither of whom wanted to be identified, also alleged sexual activities involving staff and monitors with female inpatients.

“Sexual interaction is banned at the centre and results in expulsion if caught,” said Rogers.

But two former patients The Citizen spoke to both alleged that over 100 patients were housed at the centre during their respective tenures, with severe overcrowding in the men’s quarters. Rogers denied this.

Detox practices and disciplinary methods

Despite no allowances in TRC’s permit from the department of social development for a detox facility on the premises, Rogers said TRC’s detox is medically supervised and isolation units are for patient protection.

“They do not facilitate or do any intravenous medical detox. Any and all medications for detox purposes are prescribed and overseen by our medical doctor and nurse.”

According to Rogers, punishments involve standard chores with proper tools and food is sourced from reputable suppliers.

“No violence has ever been directed as an instruction from our client and that allegation is dismissed,” he said, adding religious teachings were part of the programme.

TRC on deaths and window incident

He said only two deaths have occurred at TRC, both reported to the police. He denied another inpatient, Luke Edwards, died there.

On a window-jumping incident, Rogers denied deliberate neglect and said paramedics were called within minutes and treated the female patient.

“Allegations that she was left for hours are dismissed,” he said.

