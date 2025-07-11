Baby rescued from pit latrine in KZN

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics assessed the baby boy, who was found to be in relatively good health.

A newborn baby boy has been rescued from a pit toilet in Sundumbili, near Mandeni, on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast on Friday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, community members in the area heard the infant’s cries coming from the pit toilet and quickly sprang into action.

Baby in good health

“IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue teams responded to the Sundumbili area after reports of a baby that had been dumped in a pit latrine.

“Concerned community members heard the baby crying and were quick to react, rescuing the baby boy,” said IPSS.

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after the community had retrieved the child.

“IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics assessed the baby boy, who was found to be in relatively good health,” the statement added.

He was transported to Sundumbili Clinic for further medical evaluation and care.

ALSO READ: Baby girl’s life saved by surgery

Newborn found dead in Ekurhuleni storm drain

Just days earlier, a similar case ended in tragedy in Ekurhuleni.

On Sunday evening, 6 July, the lifeless body of a newborn baby boy was discovered in a stormwater drain near Rholihlahla Primary School in Etwatwa.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said they received a distress call just before 7.30pm.

“The rescue team from the local fire station responded for intervention. On arrival, the lifeless body of a newborn was found and crews retrieved it from the drain,” he said.

“Paramedics were summoned to the scene to assist. On their medical patient assessment, it was found that the patient didn’t respond positively and as a result, the male newborn was declared dead.”

Ntladi confirmed that police officers took over the scene and investigations are ongoing. The body was sent to a pathology facility.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

NOW READ: Newborn baby found dumped in storm drain in Ekurhuleni