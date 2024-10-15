Assessment of Thabo Bester cell showed ‘security violations’, says DCS

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

The Department of Correctional Services (DSC) said an assessment of the cell from which Facebook rapist Thabo Bester assessment escaped from showed numerous security violations.

Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald visited the Mangaung and Grootvlei Correctional Centres in Bloemfontein on Monay.

During his visit, Groenewald conducted what the department called “a comprehensive physical inspection” of the Mangaung facility, where the infamous Thabo Bester escape transpired.

Bester escape

Groenewald’s spokesperson, Euné Oelofsen, said the inspection included the area from which the decoy body was removed and the cell where the fire incident occurred.

The decoy body was that of Katlego Bereng, which was found burnt in cell 35 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC)

“This assessment again shows that numerous security violations have transpired, confirming that this escape was meticulously planned. Notably, the system has been significantly manipulated, with several employees implicated in the escape.

“Of those individuals, several officials have been charged as co-accused. Numerous security system upgrades were presented to the minister,” Oelofsen said.

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

In May last year, Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, confirmed G4S was served with a notice for the cancellation of the contract to run Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Agricultural potential

Oelofsen said during Groenewald’s visit to the Grootvlei Correctional Centre, he observed significant potential for particularly within the agricultural sector.

“As this centre is equipped with arable land, the department has expressed its intent to extend the existing vegetable supply to an additional management area. The Minister was also escorted to the construction site where a new chicken abattoir and four broiler facilities are being developed.

“This new abattoir will be capable of processing and packaging 500 chickens per hour, thereby enhancing the self-sufficiency of food provisions for other management areas,” Oelofsen said.

Oelofsen added that Groenewald expressed dissatisfaction with the delays linked to these construction projects, attributing these challenges to the Department of Public Works.

“He intends to formally address this issue with Minister [Dean] Macpherson,” Oelofsen said.

