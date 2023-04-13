Thabo Bester: Dr Nandipha charged with murder, fraud and violating bodies

By Faizel Patel

Disgraced and suspended medical doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, is facing a slew of charges when she makes her first court appearance on Thursday.

Magudumana is the love interest of the fugitive and convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

Dr Nandipha is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Charges

Justice and Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola said Dr Nandipha is facing serious charges.

“Charges levelled at Magudumana will be aiding and abetting escape, murder due to a number of bodies found, violation of bodies and fraud.”

Suspension

Earlier this week, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said it was conducting its own investigation into allegations against Magudumana.

Spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the council has noted the numerous media reports regarding various allegations that have been levelled against Dr Nandipha

“The HPCSA will work collectively with relevant stakeholders within government, to ensure that the investigation process is comprehensive,” Tsatsawane said.

Thabo Bester

Bester, meanwhile, has been readmitted into the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, a maximum security correctional facility.

Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said Bester will be under 24/7 guard.

“High profile and high-risk offenders have been admitted to this section of the prison. Obviously in that facility we have different sections, we chose to accommodate him at C-Max because we are also looking at the intensity of the security and the contact… given the type of offender he is,” Thobakgale said

The plane carrying Bester and Dr Nandipha from Arusha in Tanzania to South Africa landed at the Lanseria International Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arrest and escape

Dr Nandipha and Bester were arrested in Tanzania on Friday evening (7 April 2023), after being on the run for more than nine months.

#ThaboBester #DrNandipha My source in Tanzania sent me these photos of Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana after their arrest and while they were detained in the country. They are now back in SA. Bester is back behind bars while Dr Nandipha will appear in a Bloemfotein court pic.twitter.com/Ra5FYdjMiz— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) April 13, 2023

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

