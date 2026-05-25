Conservation icon Eugene Cussons dies in Hartbeespoort paramotor crash

The crash has sent shockwaves through both the conservation and aviation communities.

South Africa is mourning the loss of Eugene Cussons, the celebrated conservationist and star of Animal Planet’s Escape to Chimp Eden, who died in a paramotor accident near Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday, 23 May 2026. He was 47.

The crash has sent shockwaves through both the conservation and aviation communities.

Accident

The South African Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA) confirmed the fatal crash, which occurred at about 4:10pm.

“The pilot, an experienced and well‑known paramotor instructor, sadly died in the accident. SAHPA extends its sincere condolences to the pilot’s family, friends, students, and the wider flying community,” the association said.

“Emergency services responded to the scene. SAHPA is liaising with the relevant authorities and will appoint an accident investigator as part of the standard process.”

Adventurer

Born in 1979 in Mpumalanga, Cussons grew up surrounded by the African bushveld, where his family’s deep conservation ethic shaped his lifelong commitment to wildlife.

Cussons was a consummate adventurer, holding licenses as a commercial pilot, scuba diver, skydiver, and boat skipper. Later in life, he combined his twin passions of aviation and conservation by founding Nirvana Africa, a powered paragliding (paramotor) enterprise.

He rose to global prominence as founder and managing director of the Jane Goodall Institute South Africa Chimpanzee Sanctuary, better known as Chimp Eden.

Rescue missions

Through daring rescue missions, his television series, and his book Saving Chimpanzees, Cussons brought international attention to the plight of abused and orphaned primates.

His work extended far beyond the sanctuary. Cussons launched Generation Now Africa, a youth‑focused initiative to empower future conservation leaders, and consistently campaigned against poaching and wildlife exploitation.

More recently, he educated audiences through The Eugene Cussons Podcast, blending conservation advocacy with practical environmental solutions.

Cussons has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Jay Leno Show and Martha Stewart Living to promote his show Escape to Eden.

Tributes

Tributes have poured in from across the globe, reflecting the impact of a man who combined business acumen, media influence, and physical courage to speak for animals that could not defend themselves.

Social media has been flooded with messages celebrating his legacy.

Guided by faith, compassion and purpose, Cussons was remembered for his calm presence in danger and his refusal to abandon vulnerable animals.”

Loving the skies

Close friend and fellow paramotor enthusiast Jacques Serfontein offered a deeply personal tribute.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my dear friend and instructor, Eugene Cussons,” Serfontein said on Facebook.

“For more than 15 years, Eugene was part of my life, not only as a paramotor instructor, but as a mentor, fellow brother in arms, as a Call of Duty player, and true friend. He shared with so many of us a passion for flight that words can hardly describe.

“Through his guidance, patience, and calm spirit, he helped countless people experience the freedom and beauty of the skies. Eugene lived for flying. Anyone who knew him knew the joy it brought him,” Serfontein said.

Legacy

Serfontein added that the paramotor community had lost more than a skilled pilot.

“We have lost a genuinely good man. One of the kind souls who made this sport more than just flying. He made it a family.”

Cussons leaves behind a profound legacy in global animal advocacy. He is survived by his wife, Natasha, and their daughter, Hayley.