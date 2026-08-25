Power outage to hit these areas in Joburg this week

The largest of the upcoming power outages will take place on Saturday.

Johannesburg residents in several parts of the city should brace for scheduled power cuts over the coming weeks, as City Power presses ahead with essential network maintenance.

The utility confirmed a series of interruptions affecting the Reuven, Inner City, Midrand and Lenasia service delivery areas, with some outages stretching into September.

Crown Substation outage to hit Soweto-area suburbs

Customers connected to the Crown Substation will be without power for a full working day on Wednesday, 26 August, as City Power carries out planned maintenance.

The interruption will run from 8am until 4pm.

Areas expected to be affected include:

Crown Wood

Theta Extension 7

Ormonde

Crown Mines

Nasrec

Soccer City

All Gold

Booysens Reserve

Aeroton

City Power reminded customers that supply could return unexpectedly during any outage.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility said.

It added, “City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption.”

Braamfontein Substation maintenance planned for inner city

A day later, on Thursday, 27 August, attention will turn to the inner city, where a planned interruption at the Braamfontein Substation will run from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

The outage will affect:

Juta Street

De Korte South

Smith Street West

Showground

Wolmarans West Street

Nico Mosterd

Wolmarans Smith Street

Liberty Life

Smith Street East

Wolmarans East

Gautrain precinct

Greenstone Hill work rescheduled for Midrand

In Midrand, a previously postponed maintenance job at the Greenstone Hill switching station has now been rescheduled for Thursday, 27 August, also running from 8am to 4pm.

The work was originally due to take place earlier in August but was pushed back.

Residents of Stone Close, Hereford Road, Stoneridge Drive and Emerald Boulevard are expected to be affected.

Orlando switching station outage to affect wide stretch of Lenasia SDC

The largest upcoming outage will take place on Saturday, 29 August, when City Power shuts down the Orlando switching station for maintenance between 9am and 5pm.

The interruption is expected to affect a long list of areas, including:

A.B.I

Eldorado Park Devland Standby

Eldorado Park Extension 2

Eldorado Park Extension 5

Eldorado Park Extension 7

Eldorado Park North

Eldorado Park West Standby

Golden Number 1

Golden Number 2

Golden Number 3

Goudkoppies Number 1

Freedom Park

Walter Sisulu

More maintenance scheduled for Lenasia region in September

City Power has also flagged further maintenance windows in the Lenasia service delivery area for next month.

The SA Clay switching station will undergo work on Friday, 11 September, from 8am to 4pm, affecting the Lawley Station Informal Settlement, Naren Farm and Roodepoort Farm IQ.

A planned interruption at the Moffat Substation will take place on Tuesday, 15 September, from 8am to 4pm.

The outage is expected to affect City Deep, part of Heidelberg, Transnet and the City Deep Hostel.

This will be followed by maintenance at the Lenasia South Ext 4 switching station on Wednesday, 16 September, from 8am to 4pm, affecting Lenasia South Ext 4, the local clinic and the civic centre.

A day later, on Thursday, 17 September, the Ennerdale Ext 6 switching station will be taken offline from 8am to 4pm, affecting Ennerdale Extensions 6, 10, 11 and 14.

Power system under pressure

City Power warned that its network remains under strain as crews work through a backlog of repairs.

“The power system is constrained,” the utility said in an outage update. It urged residents to play their part in preventing further disruptions.

“We urge customers to reduce their electricity consumption to prevent overload.”

City Power also advised residents to take precautions ahead of each outage.

“During an outage, unplug all appliances to prevent inrush current when power supply is restored,” the utility said, noting that “this minimises the risk of network disruptions and ensures continuous electricity supply.”

The utility added that it would continue to share updates with affected customers, saying it “will continue to update the affected customers on the progress” via its WhatsApp channel and social media platforms.