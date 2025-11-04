‘They must not try us!’: Lesufi warns criminals not to disrupt the G20 Summit   

Lesufi said he had been informed that people are planning to carry out illegal activities during the summit

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province will be able to protect all delegates and international guests to the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The summit will be held later this month, with high-level guests like China’s President Xi Jinping and other heads of state expected to attend.

Lesufi held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday to give an update about the province’s readiness for the event.

“Gauteng is well equipped to ensure a safe and secure environment for all participants and our residents, the Saps, in full coordination with all other law enforcement agencies, has robust plans in place that we have all adopted. These are the plans that will make sure that Gauteng is safe.

“Our multi-level law enforcement strategy will see delegates being escorted by a unified force comprising of Saps, national traffic police, Gauteng provincial traffic, and all metropolitan police departments will be deployed to escort and support our visitors,” he said.

Explosives expert arrested

He also commented on the arrest of an explosives expert who was trespassing at the Nasrec expo centre. He was trying to prove that the province’s security plans are flawed.

“He was arrested to prove that security is there. That is why he was arrested,” he said.

The explosives expert had previously warned that South Africa’s airports were underprepared for a bomb threat ahead of the G20 Summit.

Airports

Lesufi said the Gauteng’s ports of entry, especially the airports, will have elevated security during the G20 Summit.

“These are airports that will be utilised by almost all the heads of state that will be visiting. This includes streamlined and enhanced security protocols and exceptional logistical support to facilitate a seamless and secure arrival and departure of all international guests,” he said.

CCTV cameras

Lesufi said the province will also use technology such as CCTV cameras, which are being rolled out in different parts of the province to fight crime.

“This is a legacy project that will continue to protect residents for years to come,” he said.

Chancers

Lesufi said he had been informed that there are people that are planning to carry out illegal activities during the summit.

“We want to warn our people not to take chances. Do not take chances, we are quite aware and we are working extremely hard [regarding] people that will be coming from other provinces, thinking that they can take chances.

“You will see the highest form of security that you have not seen in a long time – and remember we learn from each event.

“We build up from the last events and that is why we know the areas of deep concern, but we have used some meetings as dry runs. We have had ministerial meetings of international guests here (at Nasrec), we also had working committee meetings, so we have a good grasp of areas of concern,” he said.

‘Not 100% ready’

Despite this, Lesufi said he is confident that the province is ready.

“Gauteng is tricky, difficult and extremely dangerous so if you cannot manage it, it can create a serious embarrassment to all of us. So we need to work exceptionally hard.

“But I always tell the team you will never be ready until the event starts, even though where we are we’re ready but until the event starts, we cannot claim that we are 100% ready. We just need to ensure that we do not go into slumber land and think that we have dealt with everything,” he said.

He reiterated that the police will not be lenient on criminals during this summit.

“They must not try us,” he said.

