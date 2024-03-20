Modimolle death laid at health department’s door

Lourens Oosthuizen, 42, died after nurses and doctors allegedly told the man that his illness was not serious and he should go home.

A family in Modimolle in the Waterberg region of Limpopo has accused the FH Odendaal Hospital of neglecting and refusing four times to admit their terminally ill relative who died on Monday.

The family said Lourens Oosthuizen, 42, died after nurses and doctors allegedly told the man that his illness was not serious and he should go home.

Now the family wants answers from health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. They claim the department is responsible for the death of their sibling.

The family said in a statement yesterday: “It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lourens Oosthuizen, a lifelong resident of Modimolle, on Monday, 18 March, 2024.

“Oosthuizen, who hailed from a respected family in the community, tragically lost his life after experiencing difficulties accessing medical care at FH Odendaal Provincial Hospital.

“Two weeks ago, Oosthuizen began feeling unwell and rapidly lost weight, prompting him to seek medical attention at the hospital.

‘Four attempts to be admitted’

“Shockingly, despite making four attempts to be admitted to the hospital for treatment, he was turned away each time.

“Hospital staff claimed that he was not sick enough to warrant admission, leading to a fatal outcome for him,” said family spokesperson Wiets Botes.

He said the apparent poor judgment, discrimination and negligence exhibited by hospital staff had resulted in the untimely loss of Oosthuizen’s life.

Oosthuizen had complained of breathing difficulties for days and was fast losing weight. “I cannot say exactly what his problem was because he was never diagnosed by the doctor,” said Botes.

“We demand a thorough investigation into the actions of the staff at the hospital and that those responsible for his death are held accountable for their actions,” he said.

“The tragic loss of Oosthuizen serves as a stark reminder of the importance of providing equitable and timely health care to all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

This comes as the Limpopo health department is reportedly facing a whopping R63.1 million in medico-legal claims.

The department has not confirmed this. The department said it was aware of the case and of the patient. “He is a chronic patient who had defaulted on his chronic medicine for over three months.

“He came to the hospital and was seen by nurses and doctors, who examined him.

“Doctors concluded that his condition did not warrant admission,” department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said yesterday.

Shikwambana, however, branded as lies allegations that the man was refused admission, claiming that he was treated and discharged as his ailment did not warrant admission.

The department would not reveal what Oosthuizen’s illness was.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo said the frequent occurrence of these types of incidents in the province recently was a cause for concern.

“A few months ago there were reports of a patient who died at the entrance of Northam clinic after being denied entry into the facility.

“A recent response to a DA parliamentary question indicated that Limpopo has a total of 903 medico-legal claims filed against it,” DA member of the Limpopo Legislature in Lebowakgomo, Désirée van der Walt, said.