Thieves unknowingly steal radioactive safe, posing lethal risk – police issue urgent warning not to open container

The relentless symptoms manifest within mere minutes of exposure and could lead to prolonged suffering.

To the thieves who stole a safe out of a vehicle on Friday November 10, in Mulder Avenue, Sydenham, are being urged by the police in Nelson Mandela Bay to not attempt to open the container within the safe.

According to the police, the container holds a radioactive isotope called Iridium 192 and if the safe is tampered with or opened, police warn that the isotope radiation blast to any person close to it could be lethal. They can be harmed from radioactive poisoning.

Poisoning

Radiation poisoning inflicts an array of symptoms upon its unfortunate victims, inducing intense bouts of severe nausea, relentless vomiting, and profuse watery diarrhea.

The effects extend to the realm of consciousness, leading to a profound loss thereof. The afflicted also contend with agonising burning sensations that sear through the delicate layers of their skin.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking as task force teams from Saps Mount Road, Gqeberha, are on a hunt to recover the stolen container.

Law enforcement authorities are cautioning the public to exercise heightened vigilance regarding the presence of the specific canister, advising against any interference or manipulation if it comes into their awareness.

Discovery

In the event of its discovery, individuals are strongly urged to promptly communicate with Saps Mount Road or their nearest police station.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials are making an earnest plea to anyone possessing pertinent information conducive to the retrieval of the container or identification of the individuals implicated.

Those in possession of such details are encouraged to reach out to Saps Mount Road Detectives, specifically contacting Detective Constable Micaela Swart on 069 358 9965.

Any person that had any contact with the container should also contact the Radiation Protection Officer at 081 391 3019 / 084 387 1383 to establish if the person sustained any harm from the exposure.