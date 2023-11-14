British national among three alleged child porn predators arrested by police

Three children saved, and a dog rescued.

They trio allegedly committed a series of offences including possession, distribution, downloading and making child pornography available. Picture: iStock

Police have arrested three alleged child online sexual predators in Gauteng, including a British national.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were nabbed by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit in collaboration with the USA Department of Homeland Security.

The trio was arrested in a simultaneous takedown operation in last week.

“A number of suspects were identified as South African users involved in the possession, distribution, manufacturing, accessing and downloading of child pornography.

“Members of the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations at head office and in Gauteng conducted the preliminary investigations on the users and various provinces in which the suspects reside were identified,” said Mathe.

Investigations

​After several months of investigation and planning by SECI, the perpetrators were identified in Gauteng and a joint operation was planned, Mathe added.

Mathe said the trio allegedly committed a series of offences including possession, distribution, downloading and facilitating the distribution, grooming and making available child pornography and exposure of a child to adult and child pornography.

She said a 63-year-old British man, who was found to be in the country illegally, was among those arrested.

“The suspect faces charges related to bestiality after police have seized material of him allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog. The second suspect, who is a 43-year-old South African male, was arrested in Benoni, Gauteng. The third suspect, a 43-year-old South African male, was arrested in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

“As a result of these operations, three South African children who were used during the commission of the above offences were identified and a dog was saved. The operations will continue throughout the country to unravel a network of child sexual predators,” said Mathe.

Court

Mathe said the trio have already appeared before various magistrates courts including Springs, Benoni and Krugersdorp on Monday, 13 November.

“Their cases were postponed for further investigation and bail applications.”

SECI is a unit within the detectives divisions under the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations unit. The unit is responsible for investigating, tracing and apprehending serial rapists and dealing with electronic crimes relating to online child sexual exploitation.

