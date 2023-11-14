Several tuckshop owners in Limpopo robbed by men armed with whips

There was a spree of robberies at tuckshops owned by foreign nationals in Limpopo.

Police in Saselamani, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for suspects that robbed at least four tuckshops owned by foreigners on Saturday.

“The police were alerted about four business robberies committed on Saturday, 11 November 2023, between 2pm and 5pm at four different tuckshops in different villages.

Victims whipped

“It is alleged that the foreign national tuckshops were robbed in a spree of business robbery incidents by unknown seven suspects randomly in a day. They were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes, cellphones, airtime vouchers and flash paypoint machines at Xikundu and Mhinga villages,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Mashaba said all seven suspects were armed with firearms and also carried whips. The suspects were spotted driving in a white Toyota Hilux without registration number plates.

During the robberies, shots were fired, with no injuries reported. Victims were also whipped.

“The police have immediately activated a massive manhunt. Police are hard on the heels of the suspects,” said Mashaba.

Fake officers rob mall

In October, another manhunt was launched for a group of fake police officers who robbed a Limpopo mall in the early hours of the morning

Mashaba said security guards were on duty at Tafelkop Mall.

The suspects, clad in police uniform and armed with firearms, arrived in a white Volkswagen Polo Classic with a Gauteng registration number plate and flashing blue lights.

“They then demanded to enter the mall as they apparently received information regarding a planned criminal activity that was about to take place at the mall,” he said.

The bogus officers also allegedly made a request to enter the security control room to monitor cameras.

This was, however, when the security guards became suspicious and notified the actual police without the suspects noticing.

“After a few minutes, one of the suspects received a call, and thereafter, they started to threaten and rob them of cell phones, three two-way radios, and a jacket,” said Mashaba.

