Third cholera case recorded in Gauteng

The Gauteng department of health has confirmed a third case cholera which was reported in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

According to the department, the latest case is that of the husband of the first confirmed patient. He presented with symptoms at a health facility and was immediately admitted on Saturday for further tests to be conducted.

He is in a stable condition.

First two cholera cases

On Monday, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla called for vigilance after the country recorded two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera imported from Malawi.

According to the health department, the cases were detected in sisters who had travelled together from Johannesburg to Malawi to attend a funeral service, and returned by bus on 30 January 2023. Both patients had developed symptoms on their return to Johannesburg.

One patient presented to a local clinic and was then admitted to hospital.

During the case investigation and follow-up of close contacts, the sister reported that she also developed diarrhoea whilst travelling back from Malawi, but it resolved within a day and she did not seek health care.

A close contact, now confirmed to be the husband of one of the patients, was admitted to hospital on 4 February with diarrhoea and dehydration.

“Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, and the outbreaks usually occur in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to safe drinking water. Cholera typically causes acute watery diarrhoea and can affect people of all ages,” said the department.

“It mainly spreads through contaminated/polluted water. People can become infected directly through drinking contaminated water, or indirectly through eating contaminated food. The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.”

What you need to know

Symptoms range from mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration.

The incubation period (the period from when the person ingests cholera-contaminated water/food to when they first become ill) ranges from few hours to 5 days, usually 2 to 3 days.

Most persons infected with cholera will experience mild illness or not feel ill.

Cholera is often predictable and preventable.

People are urged to ensure proper hand-hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom/toilet, and preparing or eating food.

The use of only safe or disinfected water for preparing food, beverages and ice is recommended to prevent possible cholera transmission include.

Safe disposal of human excrement and nappies is recommended.

The department is working closely with the affected province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and World Health Organization to closely monitor the situation.

“All people experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and dehydration, with or without travel history to cholera outbreak countries are urged to report at their nearest health facilities for health screening and early detection.”

