No injuries reported after fire engulfs building in Tshwane

By Faizel Patel

14 Feb 2025

03:58 am

The blaze broke out at a building at the corner of Main Road and Treurnicht Street, at Rayton Park Plaza. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said there were no injuries following a fire at a building in the city.

The blaze broke out at a building at the corner of Main Road and Treurnicht Street, at Rayton Park Plaza, Rayton this week.

Fire

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said they responded to the incident just before 10 pm on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters found out that a shop was on fire and smoke was coming out of the building through the roof of which the ceiling had collapsed.

“They immediately established incident command and began with firefighting operations, including deploying specialised equipment such as the positive pressure ventilation unit (the PPV) to expel the smoke until the air was clear. The blaze was completely extinguished at about 23:51,” Mnguni said.

ALSO READ: Fire guts student accommodation building in Sunnyside, Tshwane

Containment

 Mnguni added that firefighters managed to confine the blaze to the kitchen.

“They also helped to stop the blaze from spreading and causing extensive damage to the whole supermarket building or the other nearby buildings and structures in the shopping plaza.

“It was after hours, and no one was inside the building. No injuries were reported on this incident. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined,” Mnguni said.

Precautions

Mnguni has urged the public to observe precautionary measures during fire-related incidents to ensure the safety and well-being of people, animals, and property.

“If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks, houses or buildings, vegetation or veld fires, dial the toll-free number 107 for emergencies. Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave it in the house when sleeping.

“Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire. Never connect electricity illegally, overload electrical plugs and extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher,” Mnguni advised.

ALSO READ: More than 200 families affected after fire destroys Selby informal settlement [VIDEO]

