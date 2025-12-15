Three killed after lightning strikes church tent in Limpopo

Five other members were wounded in the lightning strike.

Three people have been killed after lightning struck the church tent in which they were praying, in Limpopo.

It is understood that the lighting hit the tent early on Sunday morning in the Senwabarwana policing area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the tragedy occurred at about 1am.

Ledwaba said the church congregation was holding a night service in a tent at Radimana village when it began to rain heavily, with thunderstorms.

“While they were busy singing, lightning unexpectedly struck inside the tent that was situated in an open field.”

“Following the incident, eight victims aged between 12 and 56 reported to be the residents at Sefihlampyana village were wounded afterward and immediately transported to a Health Care Center. Unfortunately, three victims comprising of one male and two females were certified dead upon arrival,” Ledwaba said.

ALSO READ: You’ve been warned: Brace for bad weather in Gauteng

Fatalities

Ledwaba said the other five victims were rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“The deceased were positively identified by their next of kin as a male victim, Ribson Mothemane, 46, and two females as Mosibudi Mokgobu,44, and Glenda Modjadji Ntjana,36.

“A case of Inquest has been registered for further investigations,” Ledwaba said.

‘Saddened’

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said she is deeply saddened by the untimely death of three victims.

“I encourage members of the community to take precautionary measures, especially during this rainy season,” said Hadebe.

Weather forecast

Meanwhile, Limpopo will be cloudy on Monday, with morning fog patches in the south-west and along the escarpment with drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), residents should expect “isolated showers and thundershowers” in the afternoon.

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high, according to Saws.

ALSO READ: Fire danger warnings and extreme heat to affect parts of South Africa on Monday