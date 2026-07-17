Three suspects arrested in Benoni for overloading cross-border transport

The 14-seater minibus was discovered transporting 15 passengers, including undocumented foreigners, exceeding its legal capacity.

Two undocumented foreign nationals and a cross-border transport driver were arrested this week during a stop and search between Putfontein Road and Snake Road in the Benoni area.

Officers from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Overload Unit observed a vehicle attempting to offload passengers on the freeway while patrolling the area and directed the driver to Snake Road for inspection.

Overloaded minibus

The 14-seater minibus was discovered transporting 15 passengers, exceeding its legal capacity.

Further checks revealed that one of the passengers was not listed on the official passenger manifest.

Considering that this was cross-border transportation, the driver is always required to have a valid permit and a passenger list.

No verification

During the verification process, one male passenger who was not on the passenger list failed to produce any form of identification or travel documentation.

Another passenger listed on the manifest was unable to provide a valid passport.

This resulted in the apprehension of the two undocumented foreign nationals for contravening the Immigration Act.

Arrests

The driver was also arrested for allegedly aiding undocumented foreign nationals by facilitating their unlawful entry and transportation within the country.

According to the EMPD, they were detained at the Benoni police station.

Company inspections

Meanwhile, Overloads Unit officers and members of the South African Police Service (Saps) apprehended two employers in the Benoni area for employing undocumented foreign nationals.

During the first inspection, a 28-year-old employer was found to have employed one undocumented foreign national without a valid work permit.

The employer was issued with a J534 admission of guilt fine of R5 000.

At the second company, the 26-year-old employer was found responsible for employing four undocumented foreign nationals and was issued with four J534 admission of guilt fines, amounting to R20 000.

Five undocumented workers

Both employees have settled their admission of guilt fines.

All five undocumented foreign nationals between the ages of 24 and 31 were detained for further processing according to immigration legislation.