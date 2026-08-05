Tensions rise in Tsakani after alleged fatal shooting and spaza shop attacks

A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property has been opened for further investigation.

Tensions are rising in Ekurhuleni after armed men hired to protect spaza shops owned by foreign nationals allegedly shot and killed one person and injured a 15-year-old teenager in Tsakani, Brakpan.

It is alleged that the teenager was shot three days ago, while reliable sources told The Citizen that a local school teacher was also killed on Monday morning.

Retaliatory attacks spread

Yesterday, locals allegedly torched several spaza shops, mostly allegedly owned by Ethiopian and Pakistan nationals.

Amir Sheikh, chair of the African Diaspora Forum, called on both fighting parties to remain calm and let the police investigate the matters.

“The loss of any life is tragic and the teenager shot is deeply concerning. Our condolences go to the grieving family, the family of the child and the community,” Sheikh said.

“If private security hired by Ethiopian foreign business owners used lethal force to guard the businesses, this raises serious questions that the police must investigate, including the legality of the security firm, firearm possession and circumstances of the shooting.”

Sheikh said no business interest justifies unlawful lethal force, nor could community grievances justify retaliatory violence. The rule of law must be upheld.

Fears of escalating community unrest

He was concerned about the new developments because it may escalate tensions, especially with high emotions around economic and migration issues, crime and foreign shop owners.

“Communities like Tsakani have seen how a single incident can lead to unrest targeting foreigner-owned businesses. Today, neighbouring areas like Duduza host no foreign traders and the reason is similar to such reckless incidents in the past,” Sheikh said.

He added if not managed carefully, incidents like these could set back efforts made through community dialogue, policing and integration.

A response by authorities and community leaders is crucial, Sheikh added.

“Residents should let the South African Police Service (Saps) investigate the issue thoroughly. No one should take the law into their own hands.”

Police investigation continues

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi could only confirm the incident involving the teenager.

“It is reported that three days ago, a group of approximately 100 people gathered at Extension 22, forcing a foreign national shop owner to vacate the area. Private security officers allegedly came and started shooting randomly and, in the process, a 15-year-old teenager was shot and injured.

“The protesters went on to torch the shop. The police attended the scene and their vehicles were pelted with stones.”

Nevhuhulwi said a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property was opened for further investigation and there were currently no arrests.

“Saps, together with Ekurhuleni metro police, continue to monitor the area.”

Sandile Dube, national spokesperson for March and March, distanced his movement from the incident. Dube said the movement does not condone any act of violence.