Three teachers dead, two injured in horror Eastern Cape crash

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The accident involving a bakkie occurred at a rural road in near Canzibe Hospital in Ngqeleni, OR Tambo District on Tuesday. Picture: Eastern Cape Transport Department.

Three female teachers have been killed, and two others severely injured, in a collision in the Eastern Cape.

The crash involving a bakkie occurred on a rural road near Canzibe Hospital in Ngqeleni, OR Tambo District on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose stated that the two injured individuals were transported to a hospital in Mthatha.

Accident

Binqose said the identities of the teachers are currently unknown.

“It is alleged that the bakkie, used as a staff transport, lost a tyre, the driver lost control, and the vehicle veered off the road, killing the three people on impact.

“It is believed that the vehicle was used as a staff transport by teachers from a nearby school. Teachers, all females, have died while two others, including the driver, also female, were critically injured from an accident involving a bakkie in Ngqeleni, OR Tambo District – Eastern Cape,” Binqose said.

Binqose said a case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigation.

“Our primary responsibility at this stage is to save as many lives as possible,” Binqose said.

Massive crash

Last month, at least 15 people died, and five others sustained injuries in a head-on collision involving a fully loaded minibus taxi and a bakkie in the Eastern Cape.

The accident occurred on the R63 road between Adelaide and Maqoma (Fort Beaufort) at about midnight on Saturday.

Binqose said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

“It is alleged that a white Quantum, travelling from Qonce (King Williams Town) to Cape Town, collided head-on with an Isuzu double cab that was travelling from Adelaide to KwaMaqoma. The driver of the double-cab died on the scene, and 13 passengers in the Quantum were also declared dead on the scene, including the driver.

“Six injured occupants of the Quantum were rushed to Provincial Hospital for treatment, one of them later succumbed to injuries on arrival at the hospital, taking the number of deceased to 15,” Binqose said.

