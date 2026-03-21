TMPD deputy commissioner suspended after explosive allegations at Madlanga commission

Dhlamini is accused of sending on a list of preferred service providers that was allegedly supplied by the EFF

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has placed its deputy commissioner, Umashi Dhlamini, on suspension after explosive allegations at the Madlanga commission this week.

The commission heard allegations of political interference in a City of Tshwane security tender. Concerns were also raised about possible manipulation of the procurement and hiring processes.

Tender irregularities revealed at Madlanga commission

During the testimony of the South African Police Service’s (Saps) Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, evidence was presented showing communication between him and both City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi and Dhlamini.

Nkosi also told the commission that Dhlamini had provided a list of seven preferred service providers that was allegedly supplied by the EFF.

Tshwane MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, and ActionSA councillor, Kholofelo Vivian Morodi was also implicated. She has since been suspended as well.

Dhlamini suspended by TMPD

On Saturday, the TMPD said Dhlamini had asked to be placed on suspension.

“TMPD Commissioner Yolande Faro has considered Deputy Commissioner Dhlamini’s request and duly approved it. Dhlamini was responsible for Support and Administration. His suspension took effect on Friday, 20 March 2026,” it said.

The TMPD added that Dhlamini’s suspension will allow it to conduct a “fair, thorough and uninterrupted investigation into the allegations”.

“The suspension is part of a standard risk-management measure to safeguard the integrity of the investigative process. It does not constitute a disciplinary sanction or imply any finding of guilt,” it said.