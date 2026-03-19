Probe launched into alleged interference in Tshwane security tender

ActionSA says it will act decisively if wrongdoing is uncovered, after details emerged at the Madlanga commission

Fresh allegations of political interference in a lucrative City of Tshwane security tender have prompted ActionSA to launch an internal investigation, as details emerging from the Madlanga commission raise concerns about possible manipulation of the procurement process.

The tender, reportedly issued by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) in 2024, sought service providers to secure municipal infrastructure for a three-year period.

South African Police Service (Saps) Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s recent testimony, however, suggests efforts were made to influence which companies would benefit from the contract.

Allegations surface at Madlanga commission

Evidence presented before the commission included communications between Nkosi and City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi, as well as exchanges involving TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini.

Nkosi told the commission that Dhlamini had drawn up a list of seven preferred service providers, allegedly supplied by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

That list was allegedly later forwarded to Mnisi.

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Nkosi said he also put forward two companies of his choice to the CFO, one of which is allegedly owned by his brother.

Mnisi indicated he had been in discussions with both the EFF and ActionSA regarding the tender, according to Nkosi.

Allegations have also surfaced implicating Tshwane MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, and ActionSA councillor, Kholofelo Vivian Morodi.

ActionSA reacts to Tshwane security tender claims

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont has since said that the party is taking the claims seriously and has initiated an internal process to determine whether any of its members were involved.

“ActionSA regards any allegation of corruption or impropriety, even an untested one, with the utmost gravity and has accordingly initiated a full internal investigation to determine the veracity of the claims, including whether any ActionSA member was present at the alleged engagement and the identity of such individuals,” the party’s statement released on Thursday, 19 March 2026, reads.

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Beaumont emphasised that ActionSA would act decisively if wrongdoing is uncovered.

At the same time, the party cautioned against drawing conclusions, suggesting the allegations may form part of a broader attempt to “discredit” Mnisi.

“In this context, we treat the allegations as untested and potentially politically convenient and caution against taking them at face value, particularly given that they arise from a criminally implicated Sergeant Nkosi,” Beaumont added.

Infighting about contracts and ‘control of resources’

Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, said the latest claims necessitate an independent probe, highlighting that Mnisi had already faced allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement from the ANC.

“What is now clear is that the fight over Mnisi’s position has nothing to do with principle. It is about tenders and control of resources,” the former Tshwane mayor said in a statement.

Brink claimed that the delays in issuing a new security tender may be linked to disputes between the ANC, EFF and ActionSA.

“Gareth Mnisi must be summoned to testify under oath so that the full truth can be established. At the same time, the city council must be formally notified of the allegations against Mnisi.

“The city manager, Johann Mettler, must immediately initiate a full investigation into the security tender, its extension, and any political interference,” he added.

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