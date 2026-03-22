Malema tells Mkhwanazi he is ‘not scared of policemen’ (VIDEO)

The EFF leader accused Mkhwanazi of dragging him into internal disputes with Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan

EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday told his supporters not to be “shaken by nonsense” said by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Malema was addressing people at a voter registration campaign at Gandhi Square in Johannesburg.

“He must never think he can blackmail or threaten anyone. We are not scared of policemen,” Malema said.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Feroz Khan

The EFF leader accused Mkhwanazi of dragging him into internal disputes with Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan.

“Mkhwanazi is fighting General Khan. And every time he fights General Khan he drags the EFF name. He drags the CIC’s name to fight General Khan. Let him fight Khan if they have got their own issues and leave the EFF out of their nonsense, because EFF is not part of any nonsense they are fighting about in the police,” Malema said.

WATCH: Malema criticises Mkhwanazi

WATCH | EFF leader Julius Malema has hit back at KZN Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should not drag him into disputes with Crime Intelligence Boss Major-General Feroz Khan. pic.twitter.com/sukD50P7R1 March 21, 2026

Khan drew criticism when he was seen attending an EFF gala dinner in 2023.

It is thought that Khan’s ticket was bought by his friend Mohammed Sayed, who has business ties to illicit cigarette tycoon Adriano Mazzotti. Malema is reported to be close to Mazzotti, who has donated money to the EFF in the past.

Connections to Shadrack Sibiya?

Malema also criticised the KZN police commissioner for giving the impression the Parliament’s ad hoc committee that he is close to suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

The EFF leader said it should have been verified if he had tried to convene a meeting between Sibiya and Mkhwanazi, as alleged.

“I never convened any meeting, nor did Sibiya convene any meeting.”

Malema has previously faced questions about his relationship with Sibiya.

In October 2025, a Gauteng detective, identified as Witness A, told the Madlanga commission that the EFF leader has close ties to Sibiya and North West businessman ZE Nxumalo.

Recordings were also played at Madlanga commission of the police’s organised crime head Richard Shibiri telling Witness A that Malema was close to Sibiya.

Malema also raised suspicion when he didn’t attend Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the days Sibiya was testifying. Some speculated that this was an attempt to shield his ‘friend’.

But Malema denied this.

“I would never run away from my responsibilities. I am a member of the ad hoc committee, an MP, EFF leader and a family man. All these responsibilities are not going to drown because I’m sitting on the ad hoc committee,” said Malema.

“I’ve got duties, including wearing a hoodie and going to a school to watch my kids playing. No animal will stand between my children and me, because I have a duty to fulfil,” he said.

Tshwane security tender

Malema’s rant against Mkwanazi comes days after his name was again mentioned at the Madlanga commission.

The commission heard allegations of political interference in a City of Tshwane security tender.

During the testimony of the Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, evidence was presented showing communication between him and both City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) deputy commissioner, Umashi Dhlamini.

Nkosi also told the commission that Dhlamini had provided a list of seven preferred service providers that was allegedly supplied by the EFF and Malema.