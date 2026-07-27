Top officials who stayed in power after exposés

Here are some top officials who got away with crime even after exposes.

Senior public officials implicated in corruption, governance failures or maladministration findings have frequently resurfaced in key government and state-owned enterprise positions.

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe

In 2016, then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report detailed contacts between Molefe and the Gupta family during the period in which Eskom awarded lucrative coal contracts.

Molefe has not been convicted.

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh

He featured prominently in the State Capture commission’s findings on procurement involving McKinsey and Trillian. Singh has not been convicted.

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko

He was suspended in 2017 after allegations that a company linked to his stepdaughter benefited from Eskom contracts.

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The public protector found his appointment was unlawful, yet he remained at the SABC for years.

Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

Despite facing fraud, corruption and other criminal allegations, Mdluli headed the police’s Crime Intelligence division after his suspension was lifted.

Prasa’s former group chief executive, Lucky Montana

During his leadership, the agency was embroiled in procurement controversies that featured prominently in state capture.

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni

She was at the helm during years of governance failures at the airline. Judicial findings declared her a delinquent director.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

She remained in office for years despite adverse judgments from the Constitutional Court.