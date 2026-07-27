BREAKING: Ramaphosa accepts Idac head Andrea Johnson’s resignation

Johnson directed her request for an immediate release from office to the National Director of Public Prosecutions and Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the immediate resignation of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson, following her request to vacate office under the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

The president’s agreement follows a recommendation by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and supported by National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi, that Johnson’s request be granted.

Resignation

Johnson directed her request for an immediate release from office to the National Director of Public Prosecutions and Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president thanked Johnson for her service.

“President Ramaphosa thanked Adv Johnson for her years of service in the NPA and as the head of IDAC.

“The President assures the leadership and staff of the NPA of government’s unwavering support for its work in the fight against crime and corruption,” Magwenya said.

Complaints

Last week, the Office of the Idac Oversight Judge confirmed it was handling formal complaints against Johnson, amid mounting public scrutiny and media pressure.

The confirmation comes just days after the oversight office was formally established under retired Justice Takalani Raulinga, appointed to chair the newly created watchdog.

Letter

On Sunday, 26 July 2026, Johnson has requested Mothibi and Ramaphosa to release her from office with immediate effect.

In a letter leaked online, Johnson cites attacks on her and her official capacity, which she describes as “unprecedented”.

“Much of the attacks revolve and arise out of the cases IDAC has conducted against officials of Crime Intelligence,” reads the letter.

“I am currently testifying at the Commission and again, the issues there are in the main about the above.

“Your Excellency and NDPP, I humbly request you to consider my application for resignation. Whilst my contract requires a three-month notice period, I would request both your consideration of an immediate release from office, thereby waiving the notice period.”

Johnson

Johnson has been in the spotlight in the past week due to her testimony at the Madlanga commission.

She testified in response to allegations that Idac unlawfully operates outside of its mandate and that it pursued a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials at Crime Intelligence.

Khumalo was arrested on 26 June 2025 in connection with the alleged irregular appointment of a former BMW employee to the rank of brigadier.

Johnson said the arrest was a result of a criminal complaint filed by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde