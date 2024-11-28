[WATCH] Randfontein ‘tornado’: Dozens injured as clean-up operations continue

Residents were left to pick up the pieces after buildings, houses and cars were left damaged.

Cleanup operations are continuing after at least 24 people were injured when a reported tornado struck Randfontein on the West Rand.

Gauteng disaster management spokesperson Tshepo Motlhale said they are assessing the damages after the severe thunderstorm.

Watch a reported tornado hit parts of Randfontein

Cleanup operations are continuing after at least 24 people were injured when a reported tornado struck Randfontein on the West Rand. The South African Weather Services are investigating the reports of a tornado. Vid: Supplied #Randfontein #Tornado #Weather @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/hSdHHo06hV — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 28, 2024

Injuries

“We can confirm that in Randfontein, there has been a number of injuries reported. This was due to damages that were caused by the severe weather conditions as we are aware that there is reports of a tornado events. So, as a result, we had a report of around 24 patients who have suffered injuries as a result of these severe conditions.

“We also have a report although not in Randfontein, but in the city of Johannesburg in Eldorado Park where a toddler also was fatally injured following the fall of a tree onto the yard dwelling?

Relief efforts

Motlhale said they have activated a multi stakeholder engagements to facilitate response and relief interventions.

“So the Provincial Disaster Management Center together with the affected municipalities are coordinating relief efforts. We also have activated even national departments such as the Department of Social Development SASSA, Human Settlements so that we can mobilize and provide response interventions as soon as possible to the affected households and communities broadly,” Motlhale said.

Tornado or not

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services (Saws) is investigating claims that a tornado struck Randfontein on the West rand.

While there was disputes about whether a tornado had struck or not, Saws meteorologist and forecaster, Lehlohonolo Thobela confirmed it may been a tornado that struck Randfontein and surrounding areas.

“It was not only a whirlwind that we saw over those areas bust also large amounts of small hail over most parts of those areas. We had severe thunderstorms and we had issued a warning for severe thunderstorms that would happen around the afternoon.

“We were observing storms that were quite, quite severe, so it is possible that it was a tornado around those areas as the whirlwind shows,” Thobela said.

Investigations

Thobela said they were trying to categorise the type of storm based on the wind speed as well as the amount of impact that it had caused.

“From what we seen in the observation on the ground, a lot of roofs were damaged and there were cars that got impacted. It’s not only the residents in the flats that got injured, but there were also some reports on the ground.

“So it was a tornado based on that and the severe thunderstorms, I would say as we have issued an alert of severe thunderstorms, we expecting these kind of conditions around that area,” Thobela said.

Another forecaster, Puseletso Mofokeng told The Citizen they are investigating the reports and will issue a statement once the probe is completed.

