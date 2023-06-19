Tourism sector showing strong recovery, says Patricia de Lille

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

In an address marking her 100 days as the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille highlighted significant progress in the Tourism Department and emphasised the need for continued efforts to enhance and expand the sector.

She said that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa’s tourism industry has shown remarkable resilience and is on a steady path to recovery.

Significant increase

Minister De Lille said that tourism statistics revealed encouraging signs of recovery. Between January and December 2022, South Africa welcomed nearly 5.7 million visitors, marking a significant 152.6% increase compared to the previous year.

She also confirmed that in the first quarter of 2023, international arrivals reached 2.1 million visitors, representing a 102.5% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

While still below pre-pandemic levels, the numbers are steadily improving.

De Lille said that domestic tourism has displayed remarkable resilience, with performance in the first quarter of 2023 surpassing pre-pandemic levels and the previous year.

Furthermore, foreign spend in the same period reached R25.3 billion, a 143.9% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022, highlighting the industry’s unwavering strength.

Contentious sponsorship deal

De Lille also addressed governance matters in the Department of Tourism. She spoke about a contentious proposed sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, which was ultimately deemed unlawful and invalid.

Following allegations and governance concerns, the previous SA Tourism board resigned, leading to the dissolution of the board.

“The process of appointing a new board is currently underway,” she confirmed.

She went on to outline her key priorities, which included addressing the backlog of tour operator licenses, improving access to South Africa through the implementation of an e-visa system, unlocking the Tourism Equity Fund to support small and medium enterprises in the sector, and enhancing tourism infrastructure development.

Additionally, she emphasised the importance of tourism safety and increasing the number of visitors to South Africa.

“To achieve these goals, collaborations with various government departments, including transport and home affairs, to streamline processes and enhance the visitor experience,” she said.

She also stressed the significance of partnerships with the private sector and the implementation of the National Tourism Safety Strategy to ensure the safety of tourists.

Efforts to promote

Lastly, the minister discussed ongoing efforts to promote South Africa as a preferred destination through strategic activations, participation in trade shows, and global destination brand campaigns.

“The Department of Tourism has been actively supporting small and medium enterprises to showcase their offerings and businesses at these events,” she said.

Minister de Lille concluded her speech by expressing her commitment to converting the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan into a comprehensive Tourism Sector Master Plan, which will guide the future development and growth of the industry.

The plan is currently being drafted and is expected to undergo public consultation after seeking approval from the Cabinet.