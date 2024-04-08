‘Don’t leave your wife behind’: Dr Musa Mthombeni shares his top travel tips

South Africa’s most loved television host, Dr Musa Mthombeni is abroad attending a radiologists conference in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

We rarely see South Africa’s most adorable couple travelling solo. Usually, they are attached to the hip, rocking his and hers outfits. But, unfortunately this time around former YoTV presenter, turned medical doctor, Dr Musa Mthombeni has found himself on his ace in Thailand sharing love-sick posts on social media about how much he misses his wife, former Miss South Africa, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni.

His first and most important travel tip is: “Learn from my mistakes and call it wisdom: don’t leave your wife behind.”

Dr Musa Mtombeni’s travel tips

Be as comfortable as possible – like you would be at home. “Pick the most comfortable outfit, put on the most comfortable shoes, and pack your carry-on with essentials for a pleasant flight experience.”

Check in early. “Check in as early as you can so you can pick the seat that you want. If you know that your bladder is small, preferably pick an aisle seat so that you can jump out without bothering too many people. I can usually sit for many hours without having to move.”

Make sure you have something to keep you busy. “I am a lover of movies and series, so in-flight entertainment excites me and keeps me entertained for the long flight.”

Have your essentials in your carry-on luggage. Dr Musa recommends taking your skincare products and own toothbrush and toothpaste with you so you can freshen up during your flight.

Combatting jet lag. “I like arriving a day or two early to help adjust to the local time. But upon arriving at your destination, I strongly suggest you try and force yourself to sleep and once you have adjusted to the time zone, start experiencing things.”

Where to next?

Liesl has already told hubby that he owes her a trip since he went off to Thailand and Türkiye without her. We hope she likes Japan as Dr Musa says he really wants to go to Japan, Iceland and Antarctica.

“I don’t know why. It’s not like an Anime thing, it’s nothing like that, it’s just the culture. It’s something I think I must do it in the next year or two,” he said.

Another of his bucket list travel destinations is Iceland and Antactica. “I want to see volcanoes; I want to do all kinds of crazy things. I also want to go to Antarctica. I’ve had a chat with my wife, Liesl about this and she is not about it at all. So, I’ve still got a lot of convincing to do there.”

