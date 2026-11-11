Trafficked SA woman’s return sparks human trafficking awareness campaign

'She was allegedly sold and trafficked to Myanmar before being transferred to Cambodia and Malaysia, where she was forced to work at a scam call centre.'

The recent return of a South African woman who trafficked through Asian countries after she accepted what she believed was a legitimate employment opportunity in Thailand has sparked an awareness campaign on human trafficking.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development was at the Germiston taxi rank in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday. It was hosting a Trafficking in Persons (TIP) awareness campaign.

SA woman trafficked through Asia returns, sparking awareness

The campaign aimed to educate commuters and the public about the dangers of human trafficking. It also highlighted the increasing threat of fraudulent employment opportunities.

This TIP campaign comes after a 24-year-old woman who was trafficked through several countries returned to South Africa.

She was trafficked after she accepted what she believed was legitimate employment in Thailand.

The woman allegedly left South Africa in March 2015 after a family friend arranged a job opportunity for her in the Southeast Asian country.

“However, she was allegedly sold and trafficked to Myanmar before being transferred to Cambodia and Malaysia, where she was forced to work at a scam call centre,” the department said.

The victim sought support from the South African Embassy in Malaysia and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) after the ordeal. This support facilitated her return to South Africa.

Sold and trafficked to Myanmar before being transferred to Cambodia and Malaysia

According to the department, the TIP campaign was brought together by key stakeholders such as the South African Police Service (Saps), the City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Department of Health and the Department of Employment and Labour.

The campaign aims to educate job seekers on identifying fraudulent employment opportunities and protecting themselves from scammers.

Social Worker and Trafficking in Persons ambassadorSolomon Khoza said the Germiston taxi rank was chosen strategically. This is because transport hubs provide an ideal platform to reach thousands of commuters, travellers and community members daily.

“We believe that our people still lack sufficient information about this crime against humanity. We therefore want communities to remain alert and report any suspicious activities related to trafficking in persons,” said Khoza.

The department plays a critical role in providing support and protection to victims of trafficking in persons.

Once a victim is identified, the department provides psychosocial support and temporary safe accommodation through accredited shelters. It also provides medical referrals, family reunification where appropriate, reintegration services and long-term aftercare programmes.

Dangers of human trafficking and fraudulent employment opportunities

The Gauteng Department of Social Development added that human trafficking requires a coordinated, multi-sectoral response.

It works closely with Saps and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). It also works with the National Prosecuting Authority and the Department of Home Affairs. Other partners include the Department of Health, the Department of Employment and Labour, municipalities and civil society organisations.

“The department continues to urge residents to exercise caution when responding to employment offers, particularly those promising attractive salaries or opportunities abroad without proper verification,” the department said.

“Members of the public are encouraged to verify employment opportunities through credible channels, remain alert to suspicious recruitment practices and report suspected cases of human trafficking to the relevant authorities.”