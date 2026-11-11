24 hours in pictures: India train derailment, Festive Chicken workers picket and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Astral Foods’ Festive Chicken employees picketing at the Olifantsfontein plant over wages and working conditions, railway officials inspecting a derailed train engine near Guwahati in India, Polish nationalists and far-right groups taking part in the country’s Independence Day march in Warsaw, and revellers in Cologne, Germany, marking the start of the Carnival season. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Railway officials walk past a derailed train engine near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati on November 11, 2026. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP) Astral Foods’ Festive Chicken employees picket outside the company’s plant in Olifantsfontein, Ekurhuleni, 11 November 2026, demanding monthly salaries of R13,500, medical aid and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Chinese-manufactured EHANG-E216 passenger drone taxi flies over the Colombo Port city during its first test flight in Colombo on November 11, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) People wave Polish flags as they take part in Poland’s Independence Day march origanized by nationalist groups in Warsaw, Poland on November 11, 2026. Poland’s Independence Day march, a major annual gathering of nationalists and the far right, takes place in the tense aftermath of an unprecedented mass shooting that rocked the country. Organisers expect a record attendance for the march, which commemorates the regaining of Polish independence in 1918, ending 123 years of partitions by Russia, Prussia, and Austria. It is a magnet for nationalists, conservatives and far-right activists from across the country, who converge on Warsaw for the rally. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) Mount Fuji is seen behind maple trees in autumn colors in Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi prefecture on November 11, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) Schoolchildren gather near Trajan’s Forum after they evacuated the school “Ennio Quirino Visconti” during a bomb alert, in Rome on November 11, 2026. Schools were evacuated across Italy on Novemebr 11, 2026 following a series of hoax bomb threats, but Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said there was no “concrete danger”. Similar hoax threats were reported in schools in Britain and Ireland, which prompted some evacuations. (Photo by Marie-Laure MESSANA / AFP) A man wearing a mask featuring US President Donald Trump cheers in front of Cologne’s Cathedral next to a group of youths wearing costumes featuring a famous German beverage before the official start of the Carnival season in Cologne, western Germany on November 11, 2026. The carnival season usually starts on November 11 at 11:11am and it finishes on Ash Wednesday of the following year with the main festivities happening around Rosenmontag (Rose Monday). (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) A diver jumps from a Cyprus Air Force AW139 multi-role helicopter taking part in the multinational maritime and energy security exercise NEMESIS 2026 off the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari on November 11, 2026. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) A water truck sprays water on stacks of iron ore unloaded from cargo ships at the yard of the Xinsugang terminal of Lianyungang Port in Jiangsu province, eastern China, on November 11, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) Poppy projections illuminate the Sydney Opera House to mark Remembrance Day in Sydney on November 11, 2026. Remembrance Day is observed across Commonwealth countries to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War and to remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since WWI. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) A nun attends a mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at the Military Aviation School on the grounds of the Argentine Aircraft Factory (FAdeA) in Cordoba, Argentina, on November 10, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) Pope Leo XIV waves to the faithful from the popemobile on his way to celebrate mass outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Lujan in Lujan, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on November 11, 2026. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) An Afghan food vendor pushes a wheelbarrow along a road in Argo district of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province on November 11, 2026. (Photo by OMER ABRAR / AFP)

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