News

Home » News

Tragedy at Thembisa school as goal post falls on pupil during break

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

2 minute read

16 February 2026

08:03 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A Grade 5 pupil died after a soccer goal post reportedly fell during break time at Reagile Primary School in Thembisa.

Tragedy at Thembisa school as goal post falls on pupil during break

Picture for illustration: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A tragedy has fallen upon Reagile Primary School in Thembisa, Gauteng, after a 10-year-old boy died at the school in an incident during break time.

The Grade 5 pupil died at the school in the Winnie Mandela area of Thembisa on Monday, 16 February.

According to the Gauteng department of education’s (GDE) preliminary report, the incident allegedly occurred during the second break.

Goal post falls on pupil during break

“It is reported that a group of learners, including the deceased, were playing in and around the soccer posts at school when a goal post reportedly fell on the learner, resulting in severe injuries,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

He said the school immediately called the paramedics, who arrived within 20 minutes.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga primary school teacher declared unfit to work with kids after pupil kissing case

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy at the scene. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased.

Police investigation, GDE inquiry

Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mabona said the department will also conduct an inquiry into the matter.

GDE dispatched its psycho-social unit to the school, which will provide counselling and support to pupils, teachers, and the grieving family.

RELATED ARTICLES

“The department is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the learner’s family, fellow learners, educators, and the entire school community,” said Matome Chiloane, MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation in Gauteng.

NOW READ: ‘Pupil looked like an adult’ defence fails as Soweto teacher fired after impregnating teen

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

dead Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) pupil Thembisa

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Crisis deepens: Is water being throttled in Joburg?
Politics AbaThembu king ‘boots out’ Mandla Mandela as chief of Mvezo
News After abandoning legal bid, Madlanga commission witness ‘hospitalised’
News Freedom Front Plus set to make the DA bleed
News TRC Inquiry: Son of Fort Calata testifies how father was ‘betrayed’ by apartheid regime, ANC, Mbeki and Zuma

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News