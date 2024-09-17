BREAKING: Passengers trapped, injured as train derails in Paarl [VIDEO]

Several people were trapped and others injured after a commuter train derailed early on Tuesday evening in Paarl.

About 30 people were injured and others trapped on Tuesday evening when a passenger train derailed at Dal Josafat station in Paarl, in the Western Cape.

The Drakenstein Disaster Management Team has been on the ground performing rescue operations.

According to the private fire responders in the Western Cape, the Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW), a request for urgent assistance was received at 6.41pm with multiple emergency groups responding to the call.

In its most recent Facebook update, the DWV revealed that no fatalities have been reported and that rescuers were able to free the injured who were trapped.

WATCH: Train derails in Paarl

The cause of the derailment is still unknown at this stage.

This is a developing story.

