Transformer fire in Olievenhoutbosch leaves many without power on Christmas Eve

Technical team deployed to substation as outage affects multiple areas

A transformer fire at the Olievenhoutbosch substation has left many residents without electricity on Christmas Eve, with the City of Tshwane scrambling to restore power to affected communities.

The municipality confirmed that its technical team has been deployed to the site to address the emergency.

“This morning, we received reports of a burning transformer at the sub,” the City of Tshwane stated.

The incident has disrupted the electrical supply across three major areas in the region.

Widespread impact across supply network

The outage has affected the Rua Vista substation, the Noordwes substation and the local supply network serving Olievenhoutbosch itself.

The cascade effect has left communities without power as technicians work to assess the full extent of the damage.

“Our technical team is on-site addressing the issue,” the municipality confirmed.

Restoration timeline uncertain

The City of Tshwane has not yet provided an estimated restoration timeline for the affected areas.

“The estimated time of restoration (ETR) is not yet known,” it stated.

Officials have indicated that the repair timeline will only become clear once the technical assessment is complete and the extent of the damage is determined.

“We will provide regular updates to the affected communities as more information becomes available,” the City of Tshwane assured residents.

Affected residents are advised to monitor official City of Tshwane communication channels for further updates on the restoration process.

