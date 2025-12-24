Vehicle recovered from Hennops River with two bodies

The rescue team found the bodies stuck inside the submerged vehicle

Two bodies were recovered from a washed-away vehicle in Centurion on Tuesday.

They went missing on Sunday.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson and Deputy Chief Nana Radebe-Kgiba confirmed that members of the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to an incident in the early hours of Sunday, where a vehicle was swept away.

“Following confirmation of the vehicle’s last known location near a low-lying bridge along the Hennops River in Centurion, the Swift Water Rescue Team, together with South African Police Service (Saps) divers, commenced search and rescue operations for two people reported missing.

“Two bodies were recovered following the discovery of a vehicle that was swept away during flooding at the Hennops River in Centurion. Emergency Services Swift Water Rescue team, together with the South African Police Service (Saps) divers, conducted an extensive search and recovery operation,” she said.

ALSO READ: Police intensify search for siblings last seen near the Hennops river in Centurion

Bodies found in submerged vehicle

Radebe-Kgiba said during the operation, the rescue team found the bodies stuck inside the submerged vehicle.

“The incident follows heavy rainfall that resulted in rising water levels and strong river currents, creating extremely dangerous conditions. Authorities are currently working to secure the scene and complete the necessary procedures,” she added.

Radebe-Kgiba said further details regarding the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding the incident will be communicated once confirmed by police.

She warned that emergency services have urged motorists to exercise caution during heavy rains and to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges, as water levels can rise rapidly.

“Residents are reminded to heed weather warnings and safety advisories issued by authorities,” she said.

‘Their signal was lost in 6 minutes’

Ward 66 councillor Ina Strijdom described it as a sad day for the community after a vehicle was found in the river with the two missing people inside.

“My deepest condolences to the family, who have been at the scene since 8am [on Tuesday] morning,” she added.

Strijdom has urged residents to avoid overflowing low-water bridges and not to underestimate the power of water.

“This incident occurred within six minutes of the young people leaving the nearby complex. They were last seen on video exiting; six minutes later, the signal was lost in the river,” she added.

READ NEXT: More rain expected after floods left destruction in Tshwane