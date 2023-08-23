Tributes pour in for Derek Watts

Renowned TV icon Derek Watt passed away after battling cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and professionalism.

Television icon Derek Watts died yesterday morning following a battle with skin cancer that later metastasised to his lungs.

Likely one of South African media culture’s most prolific broadcasters, Watts anchored current affairs programme Carte Blanche for 35 years.

In a statement, Carte Blanche producers expressed the sadness that most of South Africa will feel following the loss of Watts, 74.

In June, Watts announced that he would be leaving the show.

Colleagues at Carte Blanche shared their loss on X.

Bongani Bingwa wrote Watts was “one of the kindest, most generous professionals to ever do it. The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Theresa. Condolences to Belinda and his children, Tyrone and Kirstin.”

Presenters Claire Mawisa and Masa Kekana simply posted a broken heart, while media industry heavyweight Mandy Weiner wrote that he was a “genuinely nice guy.

He was charming, funny, disarming, and witty. Interviews with him were never boring. A journalism icon in SA but importantly just a great guy”.

And that, he was.

Watts was always the first to welcome new members to the Carte Blanche team, share words of encouragement and provide guidance to freshman producers and presenters.

Nothing was ever too big an ask of him. On the shoots that this journalist had the honour to work with Watts, there was always a joke, a generous dollop of banter and in between some serious chats about life, the universe and everything.

“Derek will forever be etched in my heart and journey through life. I started as a newbie at Carte Blanche 23 years ago,” said Carte Blanche veteran producer Sophia Phirippides.

“I went on my first overseas trip with him to cover the Mark Shuttleworth’s first African in Space story. He cured my fear of flying and the adventures never ceased.

“I have learned so much from him through the years, he was a very tall pillar of strength and inspiration and a friend to whomever he met. A giant in television, a colleague and friend I will miss deeply.”

Carte Blanche producer Joy Summers said: “Derek was an absolute gentleman and he always had time for people, no matter what. He loved to travel. I remember the amazing stories he brought back from places like Nepal through to the USS George Washington. He was a mensch and a great storyteller.”

Carte Blanche executive producer called Watts a “leader, colleague and friend”.

Watts moved to South Africa from Zimbabwe in pursuit of a career in journalism during the ’70s.

Stints at Topsport, television news and later his anchor job at Carte Blanche, both endeared him to South Africans and entrenched his demeanour and disarming smile in their hearts.

