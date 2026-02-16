‘From my South African roots to the world stage’: Doja Cat to perform in Pretoria for Global Citizen

Global superstar brings purpose-driven show to South Africa stage

“Africa isn’t coming, it’s already here.” That’s the powerful declaration from Doja Cat as she prepares to headline Move Afrika: Pretoria this March.

The Grammy-winning global star will take to the stage at SunBet Arena on 20 March as part of the pan-African touring circuit, led by Global Citizen.

More than just a major concert announcement, Move Afrika has positioned itself as a long-term investment. It supports the continent’s creative economy.

Launched in partnership with pgLang and Kendrick Lamar, the initiative aims to build Africa’s first fully scaled international touring circuit. Moreover, it seeks to create sustainable jobs across production, staging, security, and hospitality.

For Doja Cat, who proudly acknowledges her South African roots, the moment carries personal meaning. “From my South African roots straight to the world stage, we’re bringing energy, purpose, and real change to Move Afrika in Pretoria. This isn’t just a tour, it’s a movement that creates jobs and opportunities that last,” she said.

Since its launch, Move Afrika has created over 2 500 jobs across host cities. More than 90% of crew and production roles were filled by local talent.

ALSO READ: ‘We worked hard for this’: Big Zulu as Inkabi Records celebrates multi-platinum success

The model prioritises local hiring and skills development. It ensures that global-scale events leave behind more than applause. Youth training programmes linked to the tour have opened doors for young people. These programmes help those looking to break into live events and technical production.

Beyond the music, the 2026 edition continues Global Citizen’s advocacy push for stronger primary healthcare systems. It also advocates for improved access to sexual and reproductive health services across Africa.

The Pretoria stop will once again merge live entertainment with citizen-led action. This reinforces the idea that culture and policy can move in the same rhythm.

Ticket sales for Move Afrika: Pretoria include exclusive presales for selected partners before general public sales open.

With Doja Cat at the helm, Move Afrika: Pretoria is shaping up to be more than a headline show.