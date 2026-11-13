Tshwane level 2 water restrictions: Here’s what residents must know about new tariffs

The city said the water tariffs were meant to discourage excessive use.

The City of Tshwane announced level 2 water restrictions on 10 November 2026, and they took effect immediately.

The rules apply to residents, businesses and institutions across the metro.

“The current water supply challenges are primarily driven by demand exceeding the available treated water supply, rather than a shortage of water in the source dams,” the city stated.

Why the restrictions were introduced

According to Rand Water, the metro’s water use in September 2026 was about 34% above its permanent licence allocation and 19% above its temporary allocation.

Rand Water asked the city to cut consumption by about 200 megalitres a day.

The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) also directed municipalities that receive Rand Water supply to enforce the restrictions.

“Water security is a shared responsibility,” the city explained. “The City of Tshwane calls on all water consumers to take immediate action to reduce their consumption,” it added.

New water tariffs for households

The city said the tariffs were meant to discourage excessive use.

Residential consumers on Scales A, B and C will pay nothing for the first 9 kℓ a month.

Usage from 10 to 18 kℓ will cost R43,20 per kℓ, while 19 to 30 kℓ will cost R72,66 per kℓ.

Consumption from 31 to 42 kℓ will be charged at R89,72 per kℓ, and 43 to 60 kℓ at R108,01 per kℓ.

“Qualifying indigent households will continue to receive 12 kℓ of free basic water per month,” the city confirmed.

“A network access charge of R203,70 per 30-day billing period remains applicable where prescribed,” it stated.

Saving rules, enforcement and duration

The city urged residents to avoid watering gardens with municipal drinking water and to avoid filling swimming pools.

It also asked them to report visible leaks and bursts through official channels.

“Do not wash vehicles using hosepipes,” the notice instructed.

The By-Law Enforcement Unit in the Tshwane Metro Police Department will monitor use more closely.

“Consumers are reminded that compliance with the City’s water services by-laws and applicable water restrictions is compulsory,” the city warned.

The restrictions will stay in place for an initial 30 days and will then be reviewed.

“Any extension or adjustment of the restrictions will be communicated to the public through the City’s official communication platforms,” the city noted.