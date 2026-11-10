News

Home » News

Pretoria hit by multiple power outages after severe storm

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

2 minute read

10 November 2026

05:40 am

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Tshwane is dealing with multiple power outages following severe storm on Sunday.

Pretoria hit by multiple power outages after severe storm

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The City of Tshwane is dealing with multiple power outages following a severe storm on Sunday.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said 10 teams were repairing damaged overhead power lines, removing fallen trees from lines and replacing stolen lines.

10 teams repairing damaged overhead power lines

“Three additional teams have been deployed to repair cable thefts.

“Six faults on the main distribution network remain open, including the two where supply has been partially restored.

“The other four were at Lynnwood, Mayville, Mirage and Brooklyn substations.

“There were local power outages fed from those substations. There are 64 local outages. Two have been resolved and 62 are outstanding.

“The depot has closed 50 of the 550 individual outage reports, with 500 still open.”

Power on and off since last week

Frustrated Kameeldrift resident Linda Botha said the power had been on and off since last week.

“Everything breaks due to the power surges. Without power we also don’t have water.”

In Valhalla, Centurion, Jaco Muller said every time the wind blows, the power goes out, while Kelly le Roux from Wierdapark, also in Centurion, said it was the same where she lived.

RELATED ARTICLES

Another outage in the west of Pretoria saw parts of Mountain View, Daspoort, Pretoria Gardens, Hermanstad, Claremont and Booysens without power.

Read more on these topics

Power Outage Thunderstorms Tshwane
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Hilton Predator’ arrested after sexual abuse allegations from almost 20 years
Elections 2026 Ramaphosa rejects resignation rumours after ANC election blow
Politics DA may invoke GNU coalition terms in City of Joburg
South Africa Trump’s R16.5m grant to AfriForum sparks backlash over claims of white persecution in SA
Elections 2026 Here are the final 2026 local government election results for SA’s eight metros

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News