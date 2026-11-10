Pretoria hit by multiple power outages after severe storm

City of Tshwane is dealing with multiple power outages following severe storm on Sunday.

The City of Tshwane is dealing with multiple power outages following a severe storm on Sunday.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said 10 teams were repairing damaged overhead power lines, removing fallen trees from lines and replacing stolen lines.

10 teams repairing damaged overhead power lines

“Three additional teams have been deployed to repair cable thefts.

“Six faults on the main distribution network remain open, including the two where supply has been partially restored.

“The other four were at Lynnwood, Mayville, Mirage and Brooklyn substations.

“There were local power outages fed from those substations. There are 64 local outages. Two have been resolved and 62 are outstanding.

“The depot has closed 50 of the 550 individual outage reports, with 500 still open.”

Power on and off since last week

Frustrated Kameeldrift resident Linda Botha said the power had been on and off since last week.

“Everything breaks due to the power surges. Without power we also don’t have water.”

In Valhalla, Centurion, Jaco Muller said every time the wind blows, the power goes out, while Kelly le Roux from Wierdapark, also in Centurion, said it was the same where she lived.

Another outage in the west of Pretoria saw parts of Mountain View, Daspoort, Pretoria Gardens, Hermanstad, Claremont and Booysens without power.