Because the chlorine has vanished and because there is no money in the budget to buy new stocks, the public pools will be closed.

A lesser-known effect of the El Niño weather phenomenon – which brings high temperatures and drought to southern Africa – is that it seemingly spawns the “El Stealo” syndrome in those areas.

One of the main impacts of this syndrome is noticed in the storerooms of municipalities in Gauteng, where stocks of chlorine evaporate.

It happened in Joburg and now, in a development sure to be studied by climate scientists, it has spread to Tshwane.

Because the chlorine has vanished and because there is no money in the budget to buy new stocks (ratepayer money disappearing? Another El Niño-related impact, perhaps?), the municipal swimming pools will be closed for the foreseeable future.

But don’t think you can cool off in the coming sweltering days by turning on the sprinkler and jumping through it as it waters your lawn… our municipal mavens have banned the use of drinking water for such mundane purposes.

They’ll either fine you for breaking the restrictions, or you’ll pay at the end of the month when punitive tariffs for “excessive” water consumption kick in.

You could always go water-skiing on the Vaal Dam.

Or, if you don’t have a boat, you could just watch the water cascading down the spillway.