‘I’m a spice guy’: Tshwane’s Mayor Cilliers Brink has a taste for the hot seat

Tshwane councillor Cilliers Brink not only has an appetite for spicy dishes but enjoys sitting in the hottest seat in Pretoria as its Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor. “There is a quote – it’s like drinking from a fire hydrant – and it can be very overwhelming,” he says. “I knew Tshwane had some significant issues before I came here, but managing that and leading a coalition amid these circumstances is quite a strain. But I remain optimistic and I enjoy this job.” Brink, 36, says if he went back to his previous job in parliament now he would be bored.…

Tshwane councillor Cilliers Brink not only has an appetite for spicy dishes but enjoys sitting in the hottest seat in Pretoria as its Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor.

“There is a quote – it’s like drinking from a fire hydrant – and it can be very overwhelming,” he says.

“I knew Tshwane had some significant issues before I came here, but managing that and leading a coalition amid these circumstances is quite a strain. But I remain optimistic and I enjoy this job.”

Brink, 36, says if he went back to his previous job in parliament now he would be bored.

“Being young seems to be more of a point, not a criticism. Some folks think it’s a good thing because South Africa is a young country and because there’s so much trouble, you need higher levels of energy.

“A young person can reach across diverse languages, race and class – perhaps better than the older generations of South Africa – and maybe that’s what we need in this country,” he says.

Brink says the privilege of the challenges keep him going. “Somewhere in my life I’ve said to myself: ‘I’d like to be the mayor of the capital city.’ I didn’t imagine becoming a mayor of a city with the serious financial trouble of a fractious coalition.

“We all have dreams in life, but we don’t have the choice of when the calling comes and what that dream is going to be like. This is an exciting challenge for me,” he says.

Brink has been involved in politics since he was young and considers himself a political geek.

“For a long time, I have unintentionally been preparing with my interest for a job like this,” he adds.

Brink laughs when he is asked about his speeches in council.

“You are looking at the winner of Laerskool Phalaborwa Noord public speaking in Grade 7 English and Afrikaans. Public speaking has always come naturally to me, always.”

Brink was born in Brakpan and moved to Phalaborwa when he was 10 years old. He later came to Pretoria to study and never left.

Brink says if you are in politics and you can’t communicate, you are a dud.

“I’m not saying I’m perfect. I can’t speak Tswana or Sotho. I wish I had the time to learn a new language,” he says.

Brink says he doesn’t pay much attention to the insults, criticisms or attacks from the opposition, who accuse him of being out of touch with residents living in the townships.

“I don’t even live in Waterkloof. That’s not the worse criticism I’ve heard from the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters). What keeps me up at night is certainly not what the EFF says but rather Tshwane’s finances.”

Brink says he enjoys hiking and spending time in nature with his family because it forces him to get away from his phone.

“I enjoy reading history, philosophy, biographies and following international politics and events. I try not to watch too much TV, anything that gets me away from work.

“Kids are essential because they command your attention. So when I leave this place, I have to be a father to my family.”

Brink is happily married and has two young children.

“I met my wife on the Tuks campus at a DA table. The first thing I noticed about her were her piercing blue eyes – the most beautiful eyes. Today my children have those eyes. She holds everything together,” he says.

Brink consulted his wife before taking the job as mayor and says he couldn’t do it without her support. He acknowledges that he has some flaws.

“My coordination is horrendous. If I was ever asked to tee off at a golf event, I’d probably injure someone or cause property damage,” he laughs.

Brink says another one of his flaws is not being able to dance.

“I know it’s a South African political thing to do, but I avoid dancing as much as possible.”

A title Brink is more proud of than his title as mayor is being described as a braai master.

“I can braai – my son calls me the braai president. Because my wife is gluten-intolerant, braai broodjies are out of the question, we serve meat with roast vegetables,” he says.

Brink says his favourite dish is like his current position – hot.

“I like curry. My Uber Eats will show that I like hot food, I am a spice guy,” he adds.