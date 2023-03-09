Makwarela returns as Tshwane mayor after proving he’s no longer insolvent

Citizen Reporter

Murunwa Makwarela is once again the Tshwane mayor after he produced a notice of insolvency rehabilitation.

On Tuesday, Makwarela was disqualified from holding office after it was revealed that the mayor was insolvent.

In a statement on Thursday, the City of Tshwane said City Manager Johann Mettler had received the notice from Makwarela and had informed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to withdraw the declaration of a vacancy for his position.

It added that as the withdrawal of the vacancy declaration was submitted within 21 days, Makwarela is able to return to his role as Tshwane mayor.

“Accordingly, all the benefits and perks accorded to Dr Makwarela as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane have forthwith been reinstated,” said the statement.

Makwarela previously disqualified

The mayor was disqualified in terms of Section 47(1)(c) of the Constitution, which states that people who are insolvent cannot hold public office.

This came seven days after the COPE councillor was elected as Tshwane mayor, with the backing of ANC and EFF councillors.

At the time, Cope was told to submit lists to fill the vacancy.

Although Makwarela was accused of failing to disclose his sequestration, on Wednesday he insisted he was still the mayor and would continue working in that role until the correct procedure was followed.

