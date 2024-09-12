Tshwane promises housing for Mamelodi flood victims by November

Tshwane’s human settlement department plans to move Mamelodi flood victims to permanent housing by November.

Scenes at the Nellmapius Hall where dispossessed Mamelodi flood victims have been living for over two years, 17 July 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

By November, more than 5 000 single residential stands will be allocated to the Mamelodi flood victims and other beneficiaries on the promised land at Pienaarspoort, just outside of Mamelodi.

Many of these victims have been homeless and living in a community hall after their dwellings were damaged or washed away by a rainstorm in the 2019 and 2022 floods.

City of Tshwane human settlement divisional head Sello Chipu said they were preparing the site to which the flood victims will be moved.

Clearing ground for Mamelodi flood victims

“We are clearing the ground before town planning visits the site. We are anticipating 5 200 residential stands which will be allocated to various beneficiaries. The key people to be allocated include people from K54 road, Mamelodi flood victims, Alaska and others,” he said.

Chipu said they were also in talks with the department of education about building a primary school in the area for the children.

“People coming here will be provided with relevant services in the form of water and chemicals until we deal with the issue of bulk services on the site.

“The electricity department has found a way of getting the capacity and has confirmed it is electrifying Pienaarspoort power station,” he said.

Ward councillor JB Bekker said it was an opportunity for the flood victims and other beneficiaries to move to a safe area to raise their families, without any threat of potential disaster that might spoil their future.

Protecting the area for incoming residents

“We have had several community meetings with residents in the area and they got involved with steering committees and protection committees to protect the area for the incoming residents,” he said.

Bekker said they had a primary school that was almost complete in Mooiplaas with temporary classes, septic tanks, flushing toilets and a borehole.

“The new area in Pienaarspoort will also get an early childhood development centre, primary and high school,” he said.

But one of the flood victims, Fhumulani Makumbane, said they were not satisfied.

“This project doesn’t involve local business or labour. Many people will relocate, but were not involved in developing the area. The service provider didn’t even offer the people of the community an opportunity to work,” he said.

Victim happy to move to safer site

Makumbane said only six locals were given jobs during the development of the site. But flood victim Dumisane Khumalo was happy that they were going to a safer site.

“We are happy to hear about the school, but they must also look at the roads, these roads here are very bad,” he said.

City of Tshwane MMC of human settlements Ofentse Madzebatela said the relocation had been three years in the making.

“Finally, we are able to start the relocations. This will unlock economic opportunities. What we promised in April, this project will happen.

“I hope the residents and the councillor will guard it jealously. We want to put people on permanent stands,” he said.

Relocating people in November

Madzebatela said they were looking forward to relocating people in November.

“We have moved people out of the Nellmapius hall. People were in flood lines again going into the rainy season, so hitting targets and moving swiftly is very important,” he said.

