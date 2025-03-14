WATCH: Cars washed away amid heavy rain, severe flooding in KZN

Floods have brought tragedy to KZN already this year, including the destruction of homes and the loss of lives.

The river in Stapleton Road is running at full capacity and rather rapidly. Picture: ALS Paramedics.

Paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal have been busy responding to numerous collisions, with reports of vehicles being swept away by flooding on the roads.

The havoc came after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 6 warning for disruptive rain and flooding in KZN.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics were inundated with several incidents, including two cars reportedly being washed away near Stapleton Road.

Raging river

Jamieson said the river on Stapleton Road is running at full capacity rather rapidly.

“Initial reports are that two vehicles washed away upstream towards the M7 near Winston Churchill. Although this cannot be confirmed, one vehicle is still unaccountable.”

Jamieson said they had to abandon the rescue effort as it was deemed too dangerous to continue.

“Rescuers will meet at first light to try and find what is believed to be a white car with one occupant in it. It was too dark and dangerous to try and search.”

Watch the flooded Stapleton Road river

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) paramedics have had their hands full in the province with multiple collisions and some cars reportedly washed away by the deluge on flooded roads. #KZN #Floods #Pinetown #StapletonRoad Vids: ALS Paramedics @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/xFdOx0Tky3 — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) March 14, 2025

Warning

Meanwhile, residents and motorists in and around Pietermaritzburg were urged to exercise extreme caution following heavy rainfall on Thursday, which led to severe flooding and road blockages.

Several roads, including Orthmann Road, were affected, with traffic severely backed up due to floodwaters.

In Howick, downpours caused flooding on several roads, including the R617. Mandela Drive in Mpophomeni experienced floodwaters extending to the taxi ranks, forcing vehicles to navigate through the treacherous deluge of water.

Heavy rain and floods

Floods have brought tragedy to KZN already this year, including the destruction of homes and the loss of 11 lives earlier in March.

Other provinces have also been affected by the heavy downpours.

Earlier this month, two Joburg residents described the horror of “terrible rain and wind” and the gushing of water that left them scurrying for cover.

This was said after heavy rains wreaked havoc, flooding parts of Johannesburg.

Floodwaters affected several areas, including Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Strubens Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park and Witkoppen Road.

